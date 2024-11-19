COME FROM AWAY Returns To Gander In 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following a second sold-out summer season, acclaimed director Jillian Keiley's production of Irene Sankoff and David Hein's Come From Away will return to Gander's Joseph R. Smallwood Arts and Culture Centre in summer 2025.

Tickets are now on sale for performances from June 29 to August 31, 2025. Returning and new cast and band members will be announced in the new year.

Producer, Michael Rubinoff said, “Over two sold out summer seasons, 30,000 theatregoers from the province, country and from around the world have visited Gander and been deeply moved by the power of this homegrown production. We are thrilled to return to Gander for a third season with Newfoundland and Labrador's first-class production. We look forward to continuing to share this inspiring story in the community where it unfolded.”

“We are so delighted to bring our homegrown Come From Away back to Gander again this year. Local and tourist audiences responded in such an overwhelming way to this beautiful story and the great talents we gathered to tell it over the past two summers. We can't wait to get back to Gander and share it with even more audiences from home and away" said director Jillian Keiley.

Come From Away's book, music and lyrics are by Tony and Grammy nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath. Under the direction of Jillian Keiley, the production's creative team includes Marc Kimelman (Choreography), Jonathan Monro (Music Direction), Shawn Kerwin (Scenic Design), Marie Sharpe (Costume Design), Leigh Ann Vardy (Lighting Design), Josh Liebert (Sound Design), Dayton/Walters Casting, CSA, CDC (Casting), Dianne Woodrow (Stage Manager) Pat Dempsey (Production Manager), Karl Simmons (Technical Director) and Renée Strasfeld (Associate Producer).

Come From Away is produced by Michael Rubinoff on behalf of You Are Here Inc., a Newfoundland and Labrador not for profit theatre company established to produce the show in Gander.

Come From Away, the award-winning musical worldwide returns home for a third season. The breathtaking musical tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the communities in Newfoundland and Labrador that welcomed them on 9/11. Come From Away is performed at the Joseph R. Smallwood Arts and Culture Centre on Airport Boulevard in Gander, the town where the story unfolds.

Come From Away is presented through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI www.mtishows.com

Come From Away previews June 29 – July 5, 2025, with an official opening night on July 6, 2025, running until August 31, 2025. Tickets for Come From Away at the Joseph R Smallwood Arts & Culture Centre in Gander, 155 Airport Boulevard, Newfoundland and Labrador, tickets are available via https://www.comefromawaygander.ca/.

