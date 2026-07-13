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RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE WERQ THE WORLD Will Come to Vancouver in 2027

The performance is on Thursday, March 18, 2027.

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RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE WERQ THE WORLD Will Come to Vancouver in 2027

RuPaul's Drag Race Werq the World 2027 will bring its 10th anniversary tour to Vancouver's Queen Elizabeth Theatre on Thursday, March 18, 2027.

The internationally touring live production celebrates a decade of Werq the World with a news-themed spectacle featuring performances inspired by weather, sports, entertainment, breaking news and more. The 2027 edition will be hosted by Asia O'Hara as Anchor'mam, leading an evening of drag performances from a lineup of RuPaul's Drag Race favorites.

The announced cast includes Asia O'Hara, Vanessa Vanjie, Jewels Sparkles, Roxxy Andrews, Plane Jane and Morphine Love Dion. Additional performers may be announced at a later date.

Werq the World is based on the Emmy Award-winning reality competition series RuPaul's Drag Race, which has grown into a global franchise spanning nearly 20 seasons and numerous international editions and spin-offs. The live tour brings fan-favorite queens from the television series to the stage in a theatrical production featuring choreography, costumes, comedy and lip-sync performances.

Tickets for the Vancouver engagement are on sale now, with prices beginning at approximately $148.

Click Here to Get Tickets
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