ʔəm̓i ce:p xʷiwəl – COME TOWARD THE FIRE Festival to Return for 5th Edition at Chan Centre

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The Chan Centre for the Performing Arts and Musqueam present the 5th annual ʔəm̓i ce:p xʷiwəl – Come Toward the Fire Festival, a soul-stirring celebration of Indigenous cultures, creativity, and community, from September 18-20, 2026 at the Chan Centre and venues across the UBC campus, on unceded Musqueam territory.

Named BC Live's 2025 Festival of the Year, this year's ʔəm̓i ce:p xwiwəl – Come Toward the Fire reaches a new milestone with its most expansive edition yet — growing to three days for the first time and adding a dedicated Day of Knowledge Sharing to a weekend program of live music, dance, film, storytelling, and an Indigenous artisan market. Presented with support from the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund (DWF), and programmed by the Chan Centre's Head Curator Jarrett Martineau (nêhiyaw/Denesųłine), the 2026 edition welcomes the Vancouver debuts of rising Indigenous performers LOV, Siibii, and Kalyn Fay, alongside a headlining concert hosted by acclaimed actor, comedian, and activist Dallas Goldtooth, star of the hit series Reservation Dogs.

“ʔəm̓i ce:p xwiwəl – Come Toward the Fire is a gathering place — a space where Indigenous Peoples, families, and performers come together in a spirit of deep sharing with the many communities that call this place home,” says Martineau. “This year, that spirit grows. The addition of a Day of Knowledge Sharing reflects what this festival has always believed: that joy, learning, and cultural vitality are inseparable."

Inaugurated in 2022, the festival's name was gifted by Musqueam elder and language keeper Larry Grant, with special thanks to Musqueam artist Christie Lee Charles. With an aim to amplify Indigenous voices and create a vibrant space to celebrate Indigenous creativity, brilliance, and culture, the name suggests a movement of returning Indigenous voices to the forefront, back to the heart of the community.

The festival begins Friday, September 18 with a free Day of Knowledge Sharing from 12:30-4:30pm that will include an opening welcome from Musqueam, special performances from Coastal Wolf Pack and Cree/Métis folk trio Burnstick, followed by workshops, cultural tours, film screenings, video art, an Indigenous artisan market, artist roundtables and learning discussions at venues across the UBC campus. Participating venues include the Chan Centre, Museum of Anthropology, Belkin Gallery, UBC First Nations House of Learning, and the UBC Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre. Local DWF legacy schools will be joining and all members of the public are invited to attend.

The festival continues Saturday, September 19 with a full day of family-friendly programming at outdoor and indoor venues at the Chan Centre from 12-6pm, featuring live music, dance, DJs, film screenings, including a screening of Gord Downie's The Secret Path, hands-on workshops, storytellers and authors, food trucks, an Indigenous artisan market, skateboarding, live mural painting, and more. Admission by donation / pay what you can with wristband purchase.

The daytime performance lineup, on Saturday, September 19, features the Vancouver debuts of Cree neosoul/R&B artist and rising TikTok star LOV, who recently released her debut album, Iskwew, and Cherokee/Muscogee folk/Americana artist Kayln Fay, who will be performing from their recently released third album, Garden. The lineup also includes Burnstick, Francis Baptiste, Caley Watts, G̱a̱mksimoon, Curtis Clear Sky and the Constellationz, Joey Stylez, Semiah, and Eagle Ex Machina.

The festival will close on Sunday, September 20 with an exuberant mainstage concert at the Chan Centre, from 6-9pm, hosted by Dakota/Diné actor, comedian, and activist Dallas Goldtooth, widely known for his role in Reservation Dogs, and headlined by two-time JUNO Award-winning Oji-Cree singer-songwriter Aysanabee. The ticketed concert will also feature Boslen, Logan Staats, Miss Christie Lee, Coastal Wolf Pack, and the Vancouver debut of Cree pop singer Siibii.

“Musqueam is honoured to continue our partnership with The Chan Centre for the Performing Arts as we welcome the return of ʔəm̓i ce:p xʷiwəl – Come Toward the Fire,” says Musqueam Chief Wayne Sparrow. “As the host Nation, it is deeply meaningful for us to support a gathering that celebrates Indigenous creativity, storytelling, and the living cultures of Indigenous Peoples from across these lands. This festival creates space for Indigenous voices to be seen, heard, and celebrated. We thank the Chan Centre for their continued commitment to this partnership and for helping create opportunities for cultural exchange, learning, and connection for all who attend.”

ʔəm̓i ce:p xʷiwəl – Come Toward the Fire Festival's 2026 Festival Lineup:

Friday, September 18 – Day of Knowledge Sharing

12:30-4:30pm | Chan Centre and venues across the UBC campus | Free, non-ticketed events

Learn and experience Indigenous cultures, languages, and histories on this Day of Knowledge Sharing. Free, open and accessible programming will be held at the Chan Centre and nearby venues on the UBC campus. Musqueam host and welcome from Councillor Alec Guerin.

Participating Artists: Burnstick (Plains Cree/Métis, Manitoba), Coastal Wolf Pack (Coast Salish, Vancouver, BC), LOV (Poundmaker Cree Nation, SK), G̱a̱mksimoon (Gitga'at First Nation, BC), Kalyn Fay (Cherokee/Muscogee, Oklahoma), Francis Baptiste (Syilx, Osoyoos Indian Band, Vancouver, BC), Miss Christie Lee (Musqueam, Vancouver BC)

Saturday, September 19 – Festival Day

12-6pm | Chan Centre and venues across the UBC campus | Admission with festival wristband purchase by donation, pay what you can - and no one will be turned away.

Come Toward the Fire's main indoor and outdoor festival day, celebrating Indigenous cultures and voices from across Turtle Island. Experience live music, dance, DJs, film screenings, hands-on workshops, storytellers and authors, food trucks, Indigenous artisan market, skateboarding, live mural painting, and more. Musqueam welcome from Councillor Alec Guerin.

Musqueam Hosts: Manuel Strain and Quelemia Sparrow.

Performing Artists: Burnstick (Plains Cree/Métis, Manitoba), LOV (Poundmaker Cree Nation, SK), Francis Baptiste (Syilx, Osoyoos Indian Band, Vancouver, BC), Caley Watts (Saddle Lae Cree Nation, based in BC), G̱a̱mksimoon (Gitga'at First Nation, BC), Kalyn Fay (Cherokee/Muscogee, Oklahoma), Curtis Clear Sky and the Constellationz (Vancouver, BC), Joey Stylez (Plains Cree, based in Haida Gwaii), Semiah (Mohawk, Six Nations, ON), Eagle Ex Machina (Misipawistik Cree Nation, based in Vancouver, BC), Coastal Wolf Pack (Coast Salish, Vancouver, BC)

Sunday, September 20 – Closing Concert

Doors + Indigenous Artisan Market 5pm | Show 6-9pm | Chan Centre for the Performing Arts

Tickets: $79 Premium / $49 Regular / $29 Indigenous/Student

A finale concert to celebrate the closing of this year's festival with an epic evening of Indigenous song and stories — hosted by acclaimed Indigenous actor and comedian Dallas Goldtooth. Featuring a pre-show Indigenous artisan market and Indigenous food trucks. Musqueam welcome from Councillor Alec Guerin.

Performing Artists: Aysanabee (Oji-Cree, ON), Boslen (Haisla Nation, Vancouver, BC), Logan Staats (Mohawk, Six Nations, ON), Siibii (Cree, Quebec), Miss Christie Lee (Musqueam, BC), Coastal Wolf Pack (Coast Salish, BC)

For tickets and full programming details, including venue locations, please visit: cometowardthefire.com

About ʔəm̓i ce:p xʷiwəl – Come Toward the Fire (cometowardthefire.com)

ʔəm̓i ce:p xʷiwəl – Come Toward the Fire is the Chan Centre and UBC's flagship celebration of Indigenous voices, culture, creativity, and community, presented in partnership with Musqueam. Held on unceded Musqueam territory, the festival provides an opportunity to highlight voices and stories from Musqueam, and to invite artists and audiences from across Vancouver and all of Turtle Island to experience Indigenous brilliance together. The festival was named 2025 Festival of the Year by BC Live.

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