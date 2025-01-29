A TASTE OF HONG KONG Comes to Pi Theatre in March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pi Theatre will continue its foray into original work with the world premiere of A Taste of Hong Kong by Anonymous, presented in association with Vancouver Asian Theatre Company (vAct) from Thursday March 6 to Saturday March 15, 2025 at the Vancity Culture Lab (1895 Venables Street).

Jackie Z welcomes you to A Taste of Hong Kong. Come join Jackie for a snack-sized tasting class of Hong Kong's best treats! Jackie will introduce you to famous foods such as curry fish balls, siu mai and more, while sharing the highlights and history of Hong Kong. All the way from its colonial era to the present, this class will give you an intimate look at the pride and determination of Hong Kong people.

“I’m very pleased to bring this joyful and heartfelt play to life both here and in Toronto,” says Director and Producer Richard Wolfe.

“It will be at Theatre Passe Muraille in May and will be the second original play produced by Pi to travel to Toronto this season. Written by Anonymous, this project indirectly shines a light on the reality of self-censorship in Canada. With all the current talk of free speech, the playwright did not put their identity forward to claim authorship of this script because they are afraid of reprisals by the security services of a foreign government. In other words, some Canadian artists living in Canada don’t feel they have the artistic freedom to reflect their political views through artistic expression here in our country. This kind of coercion is a common page in every authoritarian’s playbook.”

Credits for A Taste of Hong Kong:

Written by: Anonymous

Starring: Derek Chan

Directed by: Richard Wolfe

Dramaturgy: Marjorie Chan 陳以珏

Stage Management: Jethelo E. Cabilete

Lighting Design: Sophie Tang

Video Design: Andie Lloyd

Animation: Ronnie Cheng

Sound Design: Alex Mah

Set Design: Jergus Oprsal

Production Management: Jessica Han

Production Assistant: Emma Graveson

Prime Placement Mentorship Program Personnel:

Production: Stevi Chen

Direction: Emma Graveson

Video: Doris Huang

