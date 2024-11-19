Lionel Bart's OLIVER! Comes to the Gateway Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This holiday season Gateway Theatre will present Lionel Bart's Oliver!, the award-winning musical adaptation of the classic Dickens novel, from December 12 to January 4. Join young Oliver Twist as he navigates the Victorian London underworld, searching for a place to belong, home, and - most importantly - family. Oliver! springs to life on the Gateway Mainstage with some of the most memorable characters and songs ever to grace the stage.

Oliver, an orphan in a workhouse, becomes the apprentice of an undertaker, then escapes to find acceptance amongst a band of pickpockets led by the criminal Fagin. When he is captured for a theft he did not commit, the victim, Mr. Brownlow, takes him in. Fagin, fearing the discovery of his hideout, has Oliver kidnapped, threatening the boy's chances of discovering the true love of family. With spirited songs like "Food, Glorious Food," and "Consider Yourself," Oliver! is widely hailed as a theatrical masterpiece.

"Gateway's production will feature a cast of 24 actors, including 11 youth, and will be full of incredible dancing and stunning musical numbers choreographed by the talented Nicol Spinola with musical direction by Sean Bayntun. The production itself will be directed by Josh Epstein, a Gateway Theatre alumni who acted in the 1992 Gateway production of Oliver!" said Barbara Tomasic, Gateway Theatre's Executive Artistic Director. "Presenting Oliver! during the holiday season offers a heartwarming alternative to traditional festive shows. Its themes of hope, family, and redemption resonate deeply, making it a perfect fit for audiences seeking meaningful storytelling during this time of year."

Rickie Wang is Oliver with Anthony Santiago as Fagin. Joining them are Miranda MacDougall (Nancy, Mrs Sowerberry), Tanner Zerr (Bill Sykes), Victor Hunter (Mr Bumble), Cecilly Day (Widow Corney, Mrs Bedwin), Lucas Gregory (Artful Dodger), Daniel Curalli (Noah Claypole, Mr Brownlow), Suani Rincon (Bet, Milkmaid), Powell Nobert (Chairman, Old Lady, Knife Grinder, Fagin's Gang), Laine Gillies (Charlotte, Dr Grimwig, Old Sally), Kate Malcic (Rose Seller). Ensemble members include Danica Kobayashi, Katrina Teitz, Allison Leia Wall with members of Fagin's Gang including Joya Bevacqua, Helena Ayas, Grayson Besworth, Ashley Chung, Elle O. Hanson, Quinlan McDonald, Mana Nakamura, Mela Pietropaolo, and Aldryn Saplala.

Oliver! book, music and lyrics is by Lionel Bart and is freely adapted from Charles Dickens' Oliver Twist. Josh Epstein (Annie, Oliver!, Leading Ladies) directs this magical production with music direction by Sean Bayntun (Cinderella and Anne of Green Gables - The Musical) and choreography by Nicol Spinola (Cinderella, Anne of Green Gables - The Musical, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat). The creative team also includes Set and Prop Designer Ryan Cormack (Yaga), Lighting Designer Sophie Tang (Cinderella, Anne of Green Gables - The Musical, A Broadway Holiday), and Costume Designer Donnie Tejani (Anne of Green Gables - The Musical). Lionel Bart's Oliver! is stage managed by Mandy Huang with Assistant Stage Manager Devon Vecchio and Apprentice Stage Manager Aldana Paldron.

Comments