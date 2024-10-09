Wilton's Music Hall Reveals Spring 2025 Season With Mark Lockyer, Harriet Walter, Harry Hill, and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Wilton's Music Hall has announced its Spring 2025 season, presenting a diverse and dynamic range of performances that continue to celebrate the rich artistic heritage of this historic venue. From thought-provoking theatre to riotous comedy to musical experiences and dance, this season at Wilton's promises something for everyone. Running from January through April 2025, this line-up features award-winning artists, world-class musicians, and unique interpretations of beloved works.

Highlights of the season include: The Play's The Thing: A One-Person Hamlet from Regeneration Theatre [01 – 12 April], directed by Fiona Laird and starring Mark Lockyer. This groundbreaking one-person performance boldly reimagines Shakespeare's Hamlet into a riveting 90-minute journey into the mind of the troubled prince, offering a fresh and intimate take on the classic. This intense performance explores Hamlet's inner demons, questioning his sanity as the familiar text gains new meaning through one performer. Developed at the National Theatre Studios, Lockyer's exceptional talent has garnered praise for its profound impact, promising a fresh and captivating experience of this timeless tragedy.

Mary and the Hyenas presented by Pilot Theatre and Hull Truck Theatre [18 – 29 March] arrives with an all-female cast to explore the life of feminist icon Mary Wollstonecraft. Written by Maureen Lennon and directed by Esther Richardson and featuring a powerful score from Billy Nomates, this bold and dynamic production mixes theatre and live music to celebrate the fight for women's rights and Wollstonecraft's enduring legacy.

Opening the season is James Joyce's The Dead [14 – 15 January], an enchanting production by London's queer classical choir, The Fourth Choir. This emotionally charged adaptation of Joyce's masterpiece explores memory and loss through a blend of unaccompanied Irish folk songs by Áine Mallon and Rhona Clarke, contemporary works, and even a newly arranged piece with music.

Following on 16 January, Steve Pretty (And Friends) on The Origin of the Pieces a live podcast show led by Steve Pretty, bandleader of Hackney Colliery Band, takes audiences on a journey into the mysteries of music's beginnings in this live podcast show offering a deeper appreciation of music in all its forms.

Christine Bovill brings Piaf Revisited [21 – 25 January] to Wilton's Music Hall once again, a fresh take on her acclaimed homage to the legendary Edith Piaf. It is not simply a tribute show, Bovill intertwines her own journey—from a Glasgow schoolchild captivated by Piaf's music—celebrating the life of the Parisian icon.

January continues with a timely project, Earthcycle [28 January] which highlights climate change as the Orchestra of the Swan present an immersive digital experience in which movements from Vivaldi Four Seasons are performed alongside contrasting works that reflect seasonal change – seamlessly blending elements of classical, jazz and folk, performed by violin, cello, bass, piano, percussion and voice, to a projected backdrop of choreographed contextual footage.

The month then takes a lively turn with Thinking Drinkers: The Booze-ical [29 & 31 January], a hilarious, booze-filled musical journey through alcohol's history, complete with five free drinks for each audience member. The talented West-end singers Flat and the Curves accompany the show. January concludes with John Partridge in Dancing Man [30 January], a dazzling tribute to the West End star's four-decade career. Featuring music from some of his greatest shows, including Cabaret and La Cage aux Folles.

February ushers in powerful movement and expression with a triple bill of contemporary dance from the London Contemporary Dance School: Bradley, Flowers, Smithereens [04 – 08 February]. Featuring the innovative work of choreographers Maxine Doyle, Yuval Pick, and Lea Anderson, the program delves into themes of identity, connection, and self-expression.

Music fans are in for a treat with The Mumford and Sons Story [12 – 13 February], a high-energy tribute to one of Britain's most beloved folk-rock bands. A live four-piece band takes audiences on a journey through the band's biggest hits, from Little Lion Man to I Will Wait.

Comedy reigns supreme when Harry Hill: New Bits and Greatest Hits [18 - 22 February] presented by Off the Kerb lands at Wiltons' celebrating 60 years of laughter and low-level disruption. The beloved comedian returns with a fresh mix of new material alongside fan-favorite sketches, ensuring an evening of laughter that will keep the audience in stitches.

Closing out February in spectacular fashion is The Magic Flute [25 February 08 March], brought to life by the acclaimed Charles Court Opera. This witty and vibrant reimagining of Mozart's timeless opera sets the action in a fantastical jungle, offering a perfect blend of charm, humor, and vocal brilliance from CCO's finest singers, with sumptuous designs by Simon Bejer.

March continues with a whirlwind of romance and wit as Pride and Prejudice [10 – 11 March] takes the stage. Guildford Shakespeare Company brings Jane Austen's beloved novel to life with just three actors portraying 17 characters, delivering a fresh, lively, and inventive take on this timeless classic.

On 12 March, audiences can join in the fun of Carradine's Cockney Sing-along, celebrating its tenth year at Wilton's. Led by Tom Carradine, this beloved kneesup is an evening of rousing singalongs spanning Music Hall favorites to West End hits. For a more reflective note, Black is the Color of My Voice [13 – 15 March] tells the powerful story of a jazz singer inspired by Nina Simone. Apphia Campbell's production navigates a woman's journey through activism and personal struggles, offering a poignant reflection on civil rights and redemption.

The season concludes with George: Eliot in Words and Music with Harriet Walter presented by Hambletts [16 – 17 April], a powerful exploration of the life and works of the iconic author George Eliot, brought to life by acclaimed actor Harriet Walter. This innovative performance intertwines Eliot's writings—novels, letters, poetry, and journalism—with music from contemporary singer-songwriters such as Kate Bush, Florence Welch, and PJ Harvey, performed by Eurovision artist SuRie and the Orchestra of the Swan. This event promises to illuminate the legacy of one of literature's greatest figures, whose influence still resonates so powerfully today.

Comments