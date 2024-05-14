Wandsworth Hosts Free Summer Fun Beginning Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Battersea Park, along with Furzedown Rec and Shillington Gardens, is gearing up to welcome local families and fun-seekers for five weekends of community, entertainment, and outdoor delights, promising a summer to remember. From Saturday 8 June to Sunday 14 July, these parks will transform into hubs of excitement and culture, offering something for everyone to enjoy.

KERB Street Food Garden will be open in the Battersea Park Bowling Green every Saturday and Sunday from 29 June to 14 July. Indulge in a seriously delicious selection of hand-picked street food traders and an amazing selection of beers, cocktails, and non-alcoholic drinks to enjoy with friends in the sunshine. KERB, renowned for making London taste better, will delight visitors with their offerings in Battersea Park for the very first time.

All-important summer sports finals will be broadcast live on the big screen at the Battersea Park Bowling Green on Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 July. Saturday 13 July hosts the climax of the Wimbledon Ladie's Championship and all the action from the Wimbledon Men’s Final on Sunday 14 July, with other matches being screened before and after. Grab a Pimms from the bar or some tasty grub from the street food selection and settle in for the big match with an atmosphere up there with Henman Hill! Free entry, and all ages are welcome, with under 18s accompanied by an adult.

On Sunday 14 July, the UEFA EURO 2024 final will be screened on the KERB Street Food Garden big screen, an 18+ ticketed event with entrance from 6.30 pm and kick-off scheduled for 8pm. Entrance to this screening is limited, with table bookings and individual standing tickets available. LINK? Entrance for the UEFA EURO 2024 Final will be 18+.

Summer festivities kick off at Furzedown Recreation Ground on Saturday 8 June from 11am to 5 pm, with a free day out full of activities for all local families. Shillington Gardens follows on Sunday 9th, also from 11am to 5pm, with an incredible schedule of fun and free activities to take part in, including circus skills, archery, science workshops, pottery, boxing, yoga (a £2 fee applies), and craft sessions, with snacks and drinks from Vibes Café available to purchase throughout your visit.

Live music enthusiasts can kickstart their summer with Live at the Bandstand in Battersea Park on Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 June, enjoying free outdoor live music suitable for all ages, from brass bands to mariachi!

Creative Arts Weekend on Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 June promises to unleash creativity with free family-friendly live shows and workshops, including dance, circus, storytelling, and pottery, creating a vibrant atmosphere not to be missed.

The third weekend brings three special celebrations to Battersea. On Saturday 6 July, Battersea Park hosts the first-ever Wandsworth Family Pride, in partnership with the Wandsworth LGBTQ+ Delivery Network, featuring music, performances, poetry, and more from the local LGBTQ+ community in a relaxed environment and welcoming to all. All this, alongside community stalls, fairground rides, and a bouncy castle & soft play for the little ones. All activities are family friendly, free and un-ticketed, with fairground rides, bouncy castle and soft play also available throughout the day.

On Sunday 7 July, Wandsworth Armed Forces Day will be hosted, with support from the 24th Invicta Rifles Marching Band, huge military aircraft displays, the National Army Museum, the Royal Chelsea Hospital, and more. Additionally, the famous Battersea Dog Show will take place the same day, featuring even more pedigree and novelty categories to participate in, plus the brand-new Crossbreed categories!

The final weekend of Summer in Battersea Park is all about getting active with sports and movement, Join us on Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 July for a smorgasbord of sports and wellness activities for all ages, from the World's Biggest Bouncy Castle to community boxing workshops, climbing walls to zen sound bath meditation sessions. All tastes are catered for!

Deputy Leader of Wandsworth Council says, Kemi Akinola “As Wandsworth gears up to be London Borough of Culture 2025, I’m delighted that the popular Summer In.. series of events is returning to local parks. It’s a great way for communities to come together to enjoy the summer, get active and enjoy some culture.”

Don't miss out on a summer of fun and festivities across Battersea Park, Furzedown Rec, and Shillington Gardens! Join us for unforgettable moments with family and friends this summer.

All weekends are free to attend, with optional extras and ticketed attractions available for purchase. For detailed event schedules and more information, visit the website atwww.summerinbatterseapark.com.

