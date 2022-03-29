WOLF! Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Kitchen Zoo in association with Northern Stage bring their brand new show for five-year-olds and under, WOLF!, to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre during the Easter holidays.

The wind will blow, it will rain and snow BUT we'll always take care of the sheep!

Join Kitchen Zoo beneath the silvery moon, at the bottom of a snowy mountain, surrounded by woolly sheep. The village is happy, the sheep are happy and everything is going well...until Jack cries "WOLF!" Has Jack really seen a wolf? Or is she just causing trouble AGAIN?!

Inspired by Aesop's classic fable The Boy Who Cried Wolf, WOLF! is a woolly adventure with original music and puppetry. It's recommended for under fives and their families; all performances are relaxed.

Kitchen Zoo are theatre makers Bob Nicholson and Hannah Goudie-Hunter. WOLF! is devised and written by Bob and Hannah, along with director Brad McCormick, who also directed The Three Bears at Christmas. Original music and songs are by award-winning North East singer-songwriter, Katie Doherty, with puppetry by Ailsa Dalling (The Dancing Frog, Kneehigh).

Hannah says: "We've grown up hearing the tale of the boy who cried wolf and we were excited to find out what really happened at the top of that mountain. We can't wait to bring this winter tale to life in a world of white snow, woolly sheep and whispers of a wolf..."

Bob adds: "It's been wonderful to be able to put Kitchen Zoo's take on this classic tale - one of Aesop's fables - and I can't wait to go on this woolly and wintery adventure with everyone, with a little help from Barbara and Colin the sheep."

WOLF! can be seen at the SJT at 2pm on Wednesday 20 April and at 11am and 2pm on Thursday 21 April. Tickets, priced from £10, are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com.