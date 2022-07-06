WISH YOU WERE DEAD Will Embark on UK Tour in 2023

Following the critically acclaimed smash-hit primetime ITV series 'Grace', based on the best-selling novels by the UK's number one crime author Peter James, producer Joshua Andrews is delighted to announce the world stage premiere of James' novel 'Wish You Were Dead' - featuring DSI Roy Grace.

This will be the sixth stage adaptation of James' best-selling novels - making it the most successful crime thriller stage franchise since Agatha Christie.

Adapted exclusively for the stage, the world premiere of 'Wish You Were Dead' will kick off a major five-month nationwide UK tour in February 2023 at the Churchill Theatre, Bromley. The production will then travel to theatres across the country until late July. Tickets are on sale now from PeterJames.com, with further dates to be announced soon.

Peter James said: "I have always loved live theatre, so it's been thrilling to watch how much audiences around the UK have loved the plays. Theatre and the escapism it provides us all is so important - particularly now. Inside the safe cocoon of a theatre, audiences love to be on the edge of their seats and sometimes shocked, always hoping when that final curtain falls, order will have been restored and the world will seem just a little bit of a better place. I am incredibly grateful for the support regional theatres and their audiences have shown our plays and it will be fantastic to see another one of my books being adapted for the stage - the sixth one! - and audiences enjoying it, in 2023.

Previous Peter James novels brought to the stage include: 'Looking Good Dead' which premiered earlier this year starring Adam Woodyatt; 'The House on Cold Hill' starring Joe McFadden and Rita Simons in 2019; 'Not Dead Enough' starring Shane Richie and Laura Whitmore in 2017; 'The Perfect Murder' starring Shane Richie and Jessie Wallace in 2016 and 'Dead Simple' starring Tina Hobley in 2015.

The gripping television series 'Grace' was an immediate success with audiences when it launched on ITV in 2021, with almost nine million viewers tuning in to watch the primetime drama starring John Simm as DSI Roy Grace. Series two returned to TV screens in spring this year, with five more thrilling episodes being the most watched programme across all channels on each of the Sundays they were broadcast. A third series has already been commissioned for 2023.

The stage play of 'Wish You Were Dead' follows DSI Roy Grace and Cleo Morey as they take a much needed holiday together. Cleo hopes that she will finally get Grace to herself for a few days and away from his crime solving exploits. But their dream escape turns out to be the holiday from hell, as the past comes back to haunt them.

Adapted by award winning writer Shaun McKenna, who has adapted the five previous Peter James plays, the production will also reunite the creative team from Looking Good Dead, with Jonathan O'Boyle directing, Design by Michael Holt, Lighting by Jason Taylor and Sound by Max Pappenheim.

Peter James is a number one bestselling author of crime and thriller novels and the creator of the much-loved Detective Superintendent Roy Grace. He has topped the Sunday Times bestseller list 19 times and has achieved global book sales of over 21 million copies which have been translated into 37 languages. Synonymous with plot twisting page turners, he has garnered an army of loyal fans throughout his storytelling career which also included writing for TV and producing films. He has won over 40 awards for his work, including the WHSmith Best Crime Author of All Time Award, Crime Writers' Association Diamond Dagger and a BAFTA nomination for The Merchant of Venice starring Al Pacino and Jeremy Irons, which he also executive produced.

'Wish You Were Dead' - UK Tour Dates

16 - 18 February

Bromley: Churchill Theatre

ON SALE NOW

20 - 25 February

Norwich: Theatre Royal

ON SALE NOW

27 February - 4 March

Nottingham: Theatre Royal

ON SALE NOW

13 March - 18 March

Newcastle: Theatre Royal

ON SALE 7 JULY

20 March - 25 March

Brighton: Theatre Royal

ON SALE NOW

28 March - 1 April

Glasgow: Theatre Royal

ON SALE NOW

4 - 8 April

Edinburgh: Festival Theatre

ON SALE 5 SEPTEMBER

18 - 22 April

Richmond: Richmond Theatre

ON SALE NOW

24 April - 29 April

Milton Keynes: Milton Theatre

ON SALE NOW

2 - 6 May

Leeds: Grand Theatre

ON SALE SOON

8 - 13 May

Shrewsbury: Severn Theatre

ON SALE NOW

16 - 20 May

Cardiff: New Theatre

ON SALE NOW

23 - 27 May

Salford: The Lowry

ON SALE NOW

30 May - 3 June

Dartford: Orchard Theatre

ON SALE NOW

6 - 10 June

Southampton: Mayflower Theatre

ON SALE 11 JULY

20 - 24 June

Birmingham: Alexandra Theatre

ON SALE NOW

27 June - 1 July

Sheffield: Lyceum Theatre

ON SALE 1 OCTOBER

4 - 8 July

Southend: Palace Theatre

ON SALE NOW

17 - 22 July

Leicester: Curve Theatre

ON SALE SOON

25 - 29 July

Woking: New Victoria Theatre

ON SALE NOW