WHITE ROSE Will Make UK Premiere in 2025

The musical premiered Off-Broadway in 2024.

By: Dec. 16, 2024
White Rose: The Musical will make its UK premiere at the Marylebone Theatre next year. Premiering Off-Broadway in 2024, White Rose: The Musical is based upon the inspiring true story of a small group of university students in Munich, Germany, who secretly met to write, print, and distribute leaflets exposing Hitler’s lies and Nazi deception.‍

The musical features a book and lyrics by Brian Belding, with music by Natalie Brice, and direction by WILL NUNZIATA.‍

Check out footage from the off-Broadway production here and read the reviews here.

Content Warnings: This performance contains the use of prop weaponry and explores mature themes relating to armed conflict, including violence and its impacts. Viewer discretion is advised

Performances will run 27 February - 13 April 2025.




