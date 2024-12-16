WHITE ROSE Will Make UK Premiere in 2025

The musical premiered Off-Broadway in 2024.
White Rose: The Musical will make its UK premiere at the Marylebone Theatre next year. Premiering Off-Broadway in 2024, White Rose: The Musical is based upon the inspiring true story of a small group of university students in Munich, Germany, who secretly met to write, print, and distribute leaflets exposing Hitler’s lies and Nazi deception.
The musical features a book and lyrics by Brian Belding, with music by Natalie Brice, and direction by WILL NUNZIATA.
Check out footage from the off-Broadway production here and read the reviews here.
Content Warnings: This performance contains the use of prop weaponry and explores mature themes relating to armed conflict, including violence and its impacts. Viewer discretion is advised
Performances will run 27 February - 13 April 2025.
