Video: See Jo Ellen Pellman & More in WHITE ROSE: THE MUSICAL

White Rose: The Musical is currently playing Off-Broadway at Theatre Row's Theatre Three.

White Rose: The Musical is a powerful new musical that follows the inspiring story of a courageous group of university students who stood up to Hitler. Set against the backdrop of Nazi Germany, the musical follows Sophie and Hans Scholl and a group of young activists as they create and distribute leaflets challenging Hitler's propaganda. Through its dynamic and hopeful portrayal, the musical vividly captures the unwavering spirit of youthful resistance against oppression, making for a compelling and heartwarming theatrical experience.

The show features Jo Ellen Pellman (Netflix "The Prom") as Sophie Scholl, Mike Cefalo (Broadway: New York, New York) as Hans Scholl, Kennedy Kanagawa (Broadway: Into the Woods) as Christoph Probst, Paolo Montalban (Broadway: Funny Girl, Pacific Overtures) as Prof. Kurt Huber, Cole Thompson (Broadway: Into the Woods) as Willi Graf, with Sam Gravitte (Broadway: Wicked) as Frederick Fischer, Laura Sky Herman (National Tour: Hello, Dolly!) as Lila Ramdohr, Aaron Ramey (Broadway: The Visit), Cal Mitchell (Off-Broadway: The Lieutenant) Ellis Gage (International: Next To Normal) and Dani Apple (NY: The Sorceress).

