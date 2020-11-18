WHAT A CARVE UP! Extends Until 2 December

The Barn Theatre in Cirencester, the Lawrence Batley Theatre in Huddersfield and the New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich have today announced that following overwhelming critical and public acclaim their digital co-production of Henry Filloux-Bennett's reimagining of Jonathan Coe's critically acclaimed satirical novel, What a Carve Up!, has been extended until 2 December.

What a Carve Up!, which marks the first collaboration between the three regional theatres, will now complete its run on the final date of England's second national lockdown.

The digital production, directed by Tamara Harvey (Home, I'm Darling), chronicles the events leading up to the 'Winshaw Murders'. Filled with murder, mayhem and madness, the murder mystery turns a satirical eye on what it is like to be a member of one of the most corrupt, powerful and toxic families in the country.

The production features an all-star cast including Jonathan Bailey as Henry Winshaw, Samuel Barnett as Michael Owen, Robert Bathurst as Thomas Winshaw, Fiona Button as Josephine Winshaw-Eaves, Sharon D. Clarke as Kim Bolton, Alfred Enoch as Raymond Owen, Rebecca Front as Hilary Winshaw, Stephen Fry as Patrick Mills, Celia Imrie as Joan Simpson, Sir Derek Jacobi as Findlay Onyx, Griff Rhys Jones as John Stephens, Dervla Kirwan as the Brunwin Advert and Tamzin Outhwaite as Interviewer 2020.

The cast is completed by: Catrin Aaron, Jamie Ballard, Jack Dixon, Julian Harries, James McNicholas and Lizzie Muncey.

The murder mystery is written by Henry Filloux-Bennett (Nigel Slater's Toast), based on the award-winning novel by Jonathan Coe, directed by Tamara Harvey (Home, I'm Darling) with sound design and music by Harry Smith (Henry V, Private Peaceful), voiceover editing by Annie May Fletcher and set design by Holly Piggott.

What A Carve Up! is a co-production by the Barn Theatre, Lawrence Batley Theatre and New Wolsey Theatre with Dusthouse as associate producers.

The play, is available internationally, running until 2 December 2020. Tickets can be purchased at whatacarveup.com with audience members receiving a screening link which will activate on their booked performance date for a 48-hour period. A premium option, consisting of a physical programme and pre-theatre dining recipe card, is available for UK residents.

The recipe card included in the premium option has been curated by world-renowned chef Asma Khan. Owner of the prestigious Darjeeling Express in London's Soho, Asma Khan was the first British chef to be profiled on Netflix's award-winning documentary series Chef's Table and in 2019 was named number one on Business Insider's "100 Coolest People in Food and Drink" list.

A portion of the proceeds raised by What A Carve Up! will be donated to a freelance fund to support the creative workforce that the theatres would not be able to survive without.

