WET FEET Comes to the Union Theatre in October

Wet Feet is a brand new comedy drama that follows the unlikely events that unfold when two strangers meet at the local gay sauna. A place known for mystery, sex and exploration; these two gentlemen find themselves in a journey of truth, love and self discovery.

The show has been developed from the writers own experiences growing up gay, surrounded by religion and in the final days of section 28, a law which prohibited the 'promotion' of LGBTQ+ themes in schools and public spaces run by local authorities.

Sir Ian McKellen has recently spoke about his fears on a section 28 like law returning. He called the prospect dreadful.

Michael Neri who wrote the show feels that now more than ever it’s important to remember just how much fighting LGBTQ+ people had to endure for the rights so many of us take for granted today.

Michael is a graduate of Guildford School of Acting and has developed the piece with his co-star Matthew Edgar. This one act two hander shines a light onto gay culture and how it has changed over the last two decades. With so many men and women still choosing to either hide or limit who knows about their sexual orientation we look at the underground culture of Gay saunas in which many closeted men frequent.

Wet Feet is heart-warming, funny and insightful. Robes will be provided, and flip flops are recommended. Directed by Dominic Rouse, Wet Feet will be playing for a limited run at Union Theatre on Thursday 19th and Friday 20th October.