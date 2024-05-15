ENO Reveals 2024/25 London Coliseum Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



English National Opera (ENO) has announced the programme for its 2024/25 London Coliseum season with eight world-class productions and concerts. The season will run from 26 September 2024 to 22 February 2025.

The announcement highlights ENO's commitment to its London audiences, while planning continues for its future work in Greater Manchester, further details of which will follow this autumn.

Opening the season and returning to the London Coliseum is Jonathan Miller's much-loved production of La bohème, running between 26 September - 19 October 2024, marking 100 years since the death of Puccini.

Also marking the centenary, Puccini's rarely performed one-act masterpiece Suor Angelica will be presented in two semi-staged concert performances, directed by Annilese Miskimmon and conducted by Corinna Niemeyer, on 27 September 2024.

Isabella Bywater returns to direct and design a new production of Britten's spine-tingling The Turn of the Screw between 11 - 31 October 2024. On the podium, conductor Duncan Ward makes his ENO debut.

Jonathan Miller's iconic production of Rigoletto returns, with Richard Farnes conducting Verdi's timeless story between 30 October - 21 November 2024.

Making their house debuts, Harry Fehr will direct and Teresa Riveiro Böhm will conduct a new production of Donizetti's romantic comedy The Elixir of Love between 15 November - 5 December 2024.

Between 19 - 22 November, Babyopera presents two productions at the London Coliseum, Orpheus' Comfort and Amor's Ease. Transferring from Norway, these operas will be presented as an engaging introduction to the artform off-stage in a Front of House area, providing the perfect experience for families and suitable for children up to 6 years old.

Following a string of hits which have cemented the ENO's place as a major home of Gilbert and Sullivan works, Mike Leigh's The Pirates of Penzance returns for its second revival with performances conducted by Natalie Murray Beale between 2 - 7 December 2024 and 24 January - 21 February 2025.

Joe Hill-Gibbins's production of Mozart's comic opera, The Marriage of Figaro, returns to the ENO for its first revival following its acclaimed premiere in 2020, with performances between 5 - 22 February 2025, conducted by Ainārs Rubiķis.

A new semi-staged concert performance of the renowned composer Thea Musgrave's Mary, Queen of Scots closes the London Coliseum season, and marks the first time in company history this opera is performed. Presented for two performances on 15 and 18 February 2025, this concert will be conducted by Joana Carneiro.

This season stars some of the opera world's finest British and international talent, including 6 world-class female conductors.

With a mission of creating extraordinary encounters with opera in a welcoming and inclusive environment, ENO presents productions sung in English and provides a range of opportunities to access them, including signed performances, relaxed performances (The Elixir of Love and The Pirates of Penzance), and family performances (Babyopera).

Free tickets for under 21s are available for every performance and at every level of the theatre, with substantial discounts for under 35s. Ticket prices for everyone begin at £10.

Annilese Miskimmon, Artistic Director of ENO, says: ‘We are delighted to make this announcement today, reaffirming our commitment to great opera for our London audiences at the London Coliseum, with more news about our plans in Greater Manchester coming later this year. This London season encompasses not only classics of the operatic repertoire but also unjustly neglected masterpieces and new productions that tell stories of romance, madness, tragedy and the supernatural. At ENO, opera is for everyone and I hope both new and current audiences will join us for this compelling and entertaining season.'

