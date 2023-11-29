Vir Das Will Bring MIND FOOL to the UK For the First Time

India’s biggest stand-up comedian will perform his hit show MIND FOOL at the Eventim Apollo, with performances also in Coventry and Manchester.

By: Nov. 29, 2023

Soho Theatre is bringing comedy megastar Vir Das to London, for one night only.

On Friday, 15 December, as part of a major tour of iconic world venues, India’s biggest stand-up comedian will perform his hit show Click Here at the Eventim Apollo.

This is its UK premiere, with performances also in Coventry and Manchester.

Already massively popular in India, recent years have seen Vir garner a huge worldwide fanbase, regularly selling out venues across the globe.

Just last week, Vir won the 2023 International Emmy Award for Best Comedy Series for his latest Netflix special, Landing (a show he toured UK-wide with Soho Theatre). His previous special For India was nominated for an International Emmy in 2021. This accompanies two other Netflix specials, several very successful tours, and work in both Bollywood and Hollywood, the latter as part of Judd Apatow’s star-studded ensemble comedy film The Bubble in 2022. 

Soho Theatre first introduced Vir to British audiences in 2016, when he joined us in Edinburgh for the Fringe Festival. Since then, he has become a regular in Dean Street, on the UK comedy scene, and built a firm UK following, all in close partnership with Soho Theatre.  

Vir is best known for his fresh, smart takes on punching up and cancel culture. Mind Fool is a hilarious, relatable show about not knowing how to be an adult, and not having control over your own mind. It spans the personal and the global – with material on everything from visits to police stations, to his first time. 

Vir Das: Mind Fool is promoted by AEG and Soho Theatre, in association with UTA.




