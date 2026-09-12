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Video: MURDER IN THE CATHEDRAL Cast Begins Rehearsals at Orange Tree Theatre

Cast and creative team gather for the start of work on the T.S. Eliot classic.

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Orange Tree Theatre has posted a rehearsal room video capturing the first day of work on T.S. Eliot's Murder in the Cathedral, giving audiences a glimpse of the cast and creative team as they begin preparing the production. The footage arrives with the show already sold out ahead of its opening, though the theatre notes that members can still access final ticket releases and a priority waiting list.

Murder in the Cathedral is Eliot's verse drama dramatizing the final days of Archbishop Thomas Becket, culminating in his 1170 assassination at Canterbury Cathedral. The play is known for its poetic structure and choral passages, and this production stars David Suchet as Becket.

The production runs from 12 October through 7 November 2026. According to Orange Tree Theatre's previously announced casting, the show is being staged at Richmond's St John the Divine Church, directed by Orange Tree Artistic Director Tom Littler alongside Community Director Francesca Ellis, before transferring to Theatre Royal Bath.

The rehearsal video offers audiences a rare behind-the-scenes look at a production that many ticket buyers may not otherwise be able to see in person given the sold-out status of the Richmond engagement. Suchet joins a company that, per the earlier casting announcement, includes Mensah Bediako as Third Priest and Ben Caplan as Second Tempter, among other performers introduced ahead of the run.

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