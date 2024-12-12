Video: First Look at The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre's ALADDIN Pantomime

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Watch a preview of The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre's production of Aladdin.

The production is its pantomime for 2024, written by Sonia Jalaly, directed by Lyric Associate Director Nicholai La Barrie, and playing in the Main House through Sunday 05 January 2025.

Meet Aladdin. The local cheeky chancer, hustling his way through life while “helping” (read: barely lifting a finger) at his mum’s busy Wishy Washy Launderette in Shepherd’s Bush Market.

Enter Jasmine. The bold, sharp-witted orphaned princess, who’s bored with life and ready to break free. When she crosses paths with Aladdin, sparks fly. But with his meddling mother Widow Twerkey, her evil step-father Abanazaar and now a Genie in tow, can the course of true love run smooth? Of course not, it’s panto! So, grab your magic carpet and get ready for the adventure of the year.

Comments