VIDEO: Monologue Play DECLAN Returns For Online Run Through 9 May

Following its acclaimed run at London's The Actors Centre, Declan, a play written and performed by Alistair Hall, is making its return for an exclusive online run. The YouTube streaming of the play is free to all and available until 9 May 2021.

Set in a Wiltshire suburb, Declan is a contemporary ghost story, exploring isolation, fear of the outside world and the distance between two friends. As Jimbo recalls the disappearance of his best friend Declan, he is plagued by ghosts of the past, present and future, and the boundaries between the real and imagined, the dead and the living, become blurred. With the scent of Declan thick in the air, this is a story of magic realism and total obsession.

With videography by award-winning filmmaker Layke Anderson (Mankind and Dylan's Room) and directed by Alexis Gregory (Riot Act), the digital play is available to be streamed for free for this limited and exclusive run.

Declan is available now! Watch below: