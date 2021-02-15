VIDEO: Luke Bayer and Aoife Clesham Reunite To Perform 'Stranger Things Have Happened' From ADELINE

Get a first look at Adeline, a new musical set to premiere this summer, performed by Fiver stars Luke Bayer and Aoife Clesham.

Written and composed by Jack Miles (St. Anne Comes Home, Iris Theatre), this sung-through musical is an uplifting and dynamic, female-driven story that explores the navigation of relationships in the age of millennial burnout.

Adeline is set to premiere in summer 2021, after the postponement of their 2020 run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. The show is currently under development with more details about the full production and casting to follow later this Spring.

The video features performances from Luke Bayer (Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Soho Cinders) and Aoife Clesham (Fiver, Gretel) who recently appeared together in the popular live-streamed production of Fiver at the Southwark Playhouse.

Adeline is being produced by Taxi Man Productions, with direction by Anthony Underwood and Lucy Alder, and music supervision, orchestration, and arrangement by Matt Herbert. The video was filmed and edited by Joe Golby and musical tracks provided by Matt Herbert and Zoe Perkins.

Check out the video below!

If you enjoyed the video and want to support Adeline's development further you can find more information over at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/adelinemusical