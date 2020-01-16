VAMPIRES ROCK Comes to Darlington Hippodrome

Critically acclaimed singer and show producer Steve Steinman brings his rock-packed fun show to Darlington Hippodrome on Sunday 16 February.

Now in its 18th year Vampires Rock embarks on another guaranteed sell out tour in 2020.

Starring Steve Steinman and an incredible cast of singers, dancers and musicians, this show will have you rocking in the aisles.

A tongue-in-cheek and laugh out loud storyline combined with an incredible stage set, lighting and sound, and a show like no other.

Featuring over 30 of the greatest classic rock anthems of all time, including Queen, AC/DC, Bonnie Tyler, Meat Loaf, Bon Jovi, Journey, Guns N' Roses and many more.

"They should prescribe this show on the NHS - it really makes you feel so good, you forget about your aches and pains" Bournemouth Echo

Steve Steinman's Vampires Rock - Ghost Train is at Darlington Hippodrome on Sunday 16 February.

For more information or to book call 01325 405405 or visit www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You