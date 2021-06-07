Unicorn Theatre Announces First Shows In A New Season Of Work Running From June 2021 To April 2022

The Unicorn Theatre will reopen with a season which includes five world premieres - two of which were postponed from last year, Justin Audibert's latest play Marvin's Binoculars about birdwatching and the joys of the great outdoors, which will tour London schools this summer and have a digital life online as well as a full production planned in the Unicorn's main stage for spring 2022, the return of the ever-popular Baby Show, and Story Seekers - an inspiring creative literacy project for primary schools produced with The National Theatre. The season also includes an exhilarating audio adventure around Southwark from theatre-makers Nigel Barrett and Louise Mari in July, and an exciting new collaboration with English National Ballet of a short dance film Let Loose directed by Unicorn Associate Artist Rachel Bagshaw and choreographed by Arielle Smith, available to stream for free online in partnership with the Guardian with further details to be announced and a sold out run of Anansi The Spider at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre.

Following the huge success of Unicorn Online which was streamed for free during lockdown, this new season will be a vibrant mix of live indoor theatre, outside work alongside cutting-edge digital performance.

Following the government guidelines, covid-secure procedures will be in place for as long as necessary.

Artistic Director, Justin Audibert said: "I am so excited to be welcoming audiences back to the Unicorn Theatre, alongside continuing our digital productions and working with extraordinary partners like Regent's Park Theatre, National Theatre Learning, the World Wide Fund for Nature and English National Ballet to take our work into schools and to other parts of London. I am proud to present this exciting, innovative and thrilling season of shows, particularly at a time when children are in need of creative, imaginative and hopeful experiences more than ever."

Story Seekers

Story Seekers is a new nationwide creative literacy project for primary schools in partnership with the Unicorn Theatre. Story Seekers will set children on a mission to find, tell and share important stories for this time, culminating in the creation of their own filmed storytelling performances to share with their school community and beyond.

Available free to UK state schools, the six-week programme includes filmed theatre performances directed by Justin Audibert to guide pupils through the quest, workshops and performances by leading professional storytellers and training and resources to support teachers to lead the project. The programme aims to support children to develop communication and language skills to promote self-expression and wellbeing, and reconnect them with learning and their school community.

Marvin's Binoculars (Schools Tour)

By Justin Audibert

Directed by Hannah Quigley

Designed by Samuel Wyer

7 June to 9 July 2021 - London primary schools - limited 5 week run

Marvin's Binoculars is a fun and topical new show about a young boy who loves nature and exploring all the parks around his home in London. Written by Unicorn's Artistic Director Justin Audibert and directed by Hannah Quigley, this show will tour to London primary schools this summer.

This specially created schools touring production will featurethree performers and two stage managers travelling by electric van with set and props.

A digital version of Marvin's Binoculars is being and will available to stream online for free from 10 June in partnership with the Guardian. A production will also be performed in spring 2022.

Baby Show

Created by Sarah Argent & Kevin Lewis

Directed by Sarah Argent

Designed by Verity Quinn

Tuesday 15 June to Sunday 4 July 2021

The ever-popular Baby Show returns for the youngest members of the Unicorn audience. Having played to over 5000 babies since 2016, this beautifully conceived and expertly created show is a perfect first theatre experience, as it gently explores the joys and the fun of getting ready and exploring the outside.

Baby Show is a musical and sensory performance with captivating images and intriguing sounds that keeps eager, curious young minds engaged. It is performed by Kevin Lewis and Hannah Boyde.

Anansi The Spider

Created and directed by Justin Audibert

Designed by Sadeysa Greenaway-Bailey

Composer and Sound Designer Duramaney Kamara

Wednesday 7 July - Saturday 24 July 2021

As previously announced, Justin Audibert directs Anansi the Spider, the lively and playful show for the younger members of the audience about the ultimate mischief-maker, Anansi. This production is coproduced with Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and will be performed outside on Regent's Park theatre lawn.

The show enjoyed huge critical and commercial success when it first played in 2019, it then enjoyed worldwide acclaim when it was re-spun as part of Unicorn Online during the pandemic.

The Bolds

Written and adapted for the stage by Julian Clary

Directed by Lee Lyford

Songs by Julian Clary and Simon Wallace

Designed by James Button

Sunday 14 November - Friday 31 December 2021

PRESS NIGHT: WEDS 24 NOV AT 7PM

Lee Lyford directs Julian Clary's adaptation of his best-selling book The Bolds this Christmas.

The Bolds are just like you and me. They live in an ordinary house in an ordinary street, and they love to laugh.

With live music and songs, The Bolds will have you all laughing like a bunch of, well, hyenas.

GULLIVER'S TRAVELS

Inspired by the book by Jonathan Swift

By Lulu Raczka

Directed by Jaz Woodcock-Stewart

Sunday 6 March - Sunday 17 April 2022

PRESS PERFORMANCE: WEDNESDAY 16 MARCH AT 7PM

Jaz Woodcock-Stewart directs Lulu Raczka's adventure filled modern adaptation of Jonathan Swift's surreal masterpiece, Gulliver's Travels.

Gulliver's fantastical imaginings are vividly brought to life using video camera, intricate table-top sets and projection alongside live performance in this playful, funny and highly inventive show that uses Swift's biting satire to explore reality and escapism, home and family, and the power of stories to transform our view of the world.

Please note this show contains flashing light throughout.

Wild

Created by How It Ended

Based on the book by Emily Hughes

Designed by Samuel Wyer

Friday 11 March - Sunday 17 April 2022

PRESS PEFORMANCE: FRI 18 MARCH AT 1PM

Wild's home is the forest. Bears teach her how to eat, birds help her to speak, and foxes show her how to play. She is irrepressibly wild.

Then one day, some new animals arrive. They look oddly like her - and they want to take Wild away. But what if she was happy where she was?

Adapted from the glorious picture book by artist Emily Hughes, Wild is brought to life by inventive young company How It Ended (The Little Gardener, UK tour). This energetic story, told with atmospheric sound, movement and puppetry, celebrates the free spirit in all of us.