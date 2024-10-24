Underbelly Boulevard Soho Reveals Autumn/Winter Programming

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Underbelly will welcome in the second year of Underbelly Boulevard Soho with the announcement of their upcoming programming slate and partnership with critically acclaimed Italian restaurant group Artusi (Artusi, Peckham and Marcella, Deptford) who are expanding and preparing to open their third offering, Artusi Soho at the venue this November offering the very best in Italian cuisine for lunch or dinner.

Underbelly Boulevard Soho is the perfect destination and creative hub in central London operating as a bar, a restaurant, a co-working space as well as the top venue in town to watch the very best in entertainment. Providing an array of the best cocktails, drinks and food, it truly has everything to offer and is open everyday from 12pm Tuesday to Sunday.

Award-winning magician and illusionist, Asi Wind is currently blowing audiences away with his critically acclaimed show Incredibly Human which is running until 5th January. Today's announced Autumn / Winter programme continues on from a year of exciting shows including Bernie Dieter's Club Kabarett, Sophie's Surprise 29th, BATSU!, Mario The Maker Magician, Dara O Briain, Josh Thomas, John Bishop, Dry Write, Michael McIntyre, The Good the Bad the Rugby and more.

"One of the great clowns of his generation" (The Stage), Garry Starr is back and he's hell-bent on saving books from extinction by performing every Penguin Classic novel ever written. In an hour. Mostly naked (but with flippers). Following sell-out seasons for his previous shows in London, Edinburgh, Melbourne and Adelaide, the critically acclaimed Classic Penguins takes audiences on a literary adventure through the world's most iconic works of fiction. From The Little Prince to Moby Dick and everything in between, nothing is safe from being lampooned with the utmost nincompoopery.

Having made an enviable impression on the comedy scene in just 18 months, the hit comedy night CHUMP'S, will take up a residency starting in January, performing on the last Thursday of every month. Expect mixed bills presenting household names and the best new acts in stand-up comedy.

Christmas is coming early to Underbelly Boulevard with the Duchess and queen of everyone's heart Diane Chorley kicking off festivities after her triumphant return to The National Theatre this summer. 80's songstress Diane Chorley is getting musical mastermind Milky, doting partner Ron and legendary band The Buffet, back together. For two magical, yuletide evenings she'll be throwing a Christmas extravaganza, packed full of her show stopping hits, festive classics and jaw dropping stories from her time as the star at the top of the 80's tree

Fan favourite podcast Pappy's Flatshare Slamdown, is having a Christmas party and you're all invited! Pappy's Flatshare Slamdown is the hilarious panel game hosted by Pappy's and featuring amazing comedy guests. Set in Pappy's flat – with landlord Matthew in charge – each show sees unruly tenants Ben and Tom battle to avoid an annoying household chore as they force their houseguests to take sides and play stupid games. Their Christmas shows are the stuff of advocaat-soaked legend! With special guest Bridget Christie & others yet to be announced.

For one week only, audiences can enjoy an exquisitely festive evening bursting with performances from burlesque stars, drag divas, music maestros, plus, spoken word, circus artists, and more with The Cocoa Butter Club presents – A Festive Feast. An unmissable show, wrapped in sing-a-longs, seasonal RnB, Neo Soul, and Old Skool jams! The Cocoa Butter Club's Festive Feast is a generous serving of multi-disciplinary talent from London's melanated and internationally-celebrated collective.

Kids Do Soho continues to bring the best shows to town, including Marcel Lucont: Les Infants Terribles - A Gameshow for Awful Children who channels his acerbic humour and quickfire wit into this critically-acclaimed family game show, pitting children against adults and each other to try and find the most awful child. Winner of the Best Kids' Show at the 2024 Leicester Comedy Festival, Olaf Falafel's Stupidest Super Stupid Show So Far brings an hour of kid's comedy which will be the stupidest he has ever let trickle from his brain. Expect sausage birds, radioactive bogies and truth-telling cheese. Shelf: The Kids' Show opens the door to sketch comedy for children of all ages with songs, pranks and silliness as Rachel and Ruby use physical comedy and silly characters to share a fun way to explore emotions, friendship and shyness.



The award-winning Shoot From The Hip are preparing to bring their viral, improvised comedy to London. Featuring chaotic games, epic scenes, and ever-so-slightly unhinged performances, their Metro, Evening Standard, and Time Out-recommended shows are completely unscripted, unpredictable – and unforgettable.

Known for his jaw-dropping freestyle raps and quick wit, Chris Turner returns to London after a sell-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe, with an hour of high energy musical comedy about following your dreams in smash hit show Chris Turner: Childish. As a child, Chris wanted to be two things: a comedian and a rock star. After 15 years of following the first dream, he's booked a live band to help him achieve the other!

Viral sensation and all-around great guy Vittorio Angelone is one of comedy's fastest-rising stars having started comedy in 2018 he has already cultivated a huge online following from stand-up clips and podcasts, regularly amassing millions of views on various platforms. This will be a completely improvised stand-up show hosted/curated by Vittorio Angelone and featuring a special guest doing none of their best jokes.



A Halloween spectacular, Last Fright Night In Soho promises a spine-chilling Halloween cabaret where the darkest secrets of Soho roam free. Set against the backdrop of these shadowy streets, unleash the haunted history of London's greatest night scene. Featuring a multi-talented line-up of hair-raising performers, each act more mind-bending than the last, this haunting fusion of fire, flesh, and fantasy will ignite your senses and leave you spellbound.

Songbird Oriana Curls returns with an unmissable line-up of the hottest burlesque performers for Bar Burlesque. You are invited to pay tribute to 1950s and 60s when the Boulevard Theatre was the sister venue to the famous Raymond Revue Bar, known worldwide as the hedonistic home of ‘naughty but nice' entertainment. Tickets are free but must be booked in advance.



The offering at Underbelly Boulevard Soho is unique, serving as a dynamic coworking space, a vibrant restaurant, and a lively hub for events, featuring everything from cabaret to comedy shows. For more information on the programme and restaurant head to https://underbellyboulevard.com.

Comments