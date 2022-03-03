Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

UNBROKEN Is The Debut Solo Performance By Physical Theatre And Circus Artist, Nikki Rummer

Performances are Tues 5 - Weds 6 April, 7.30pm.

Mar. 3, 2022  

Unbroken is the debut solo performance by physical theatre and circus artist, Nikki Rummer. One bittersweet Christmas, three generations of the Rummer family are summoned home for one last gathering. Told through the eyes of a daughter, Unbroken weaves fragments of memories into the body of one performer as a dark, previously buried secret surfaces.

Combining a talent for storytelling and a unique movement language inspired by her acrobatics, gymnastics and capoeira practice, Nikki tells a very personal story with universal resonance.

UNBROKEN is devised and performed by Nikki Rummer. Dramaturgy is by Lost Dog's Ben Duke and performer and director, Jim Manganello.

One half of the hugely successful acro duo Nikki & JD with Jean-Daniel Broussé Nikki trained for ten years as an artistic gymnast in Washington State, USA, followed by hand-balancing and hand-to-hand at the National Centre for Circus Arts. She has worked collaboratively with JD Broussé for over seven years, using acrobatics, dance and text to develop a unique style of movement-based story telling.

UNBROKEN contains reference to sexual abuse and domestic violence.

Production Credits:


Devised and performed by: Nikki Rummer
Dramaturgy: Ben Duke and Jim Manganello
Movement Director: Steph McMann & Temitope Ajose-Cutting
Sound Designer: Alberto Ruiz Soler
Lighting Designer: Seth Rook Williams
Costume Designer: Loren Elstein
Producer: Split Second

The Place,17 Duke's Road, London WC1H 9PY

Tel: 020 7121 1100

Tues 5 - Weds 6 April, 7.30pm

BSL interpreted performance: Tues 5 April

After-show discussion: Tues 5 April (BSL interpreted)

Runs 60 mins / no interval

Age guidance: 16+

Tickets: £18/£14 + booking fees. Discounts apply.

www.theplace.org.uk



