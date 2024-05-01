Get Access To Every Broadway Story



UK tour dates have been announced for Rules Schmules – How To Be Jew-ISH with Suzie Depreli.

Join Suzie for a heartfelt, humorous journey through the ups and downs of cultural identity.

Suzie Depreli – not a typically Jewish name, is it? – brings you one woman's passive aggressive mission to educate the world about what it means to have an orthodox family that ate sausages, an Asian Catholic husband that uses more Yiddish words than her Nana, and celebrate Passover without believing in God. And that this is all ok! With original songs performed live and anecdotes that will have Jewish and Gentile audiences alike feeling like they were present for it all, this is how to be Jew-ish in Britain today.

Suzie is a classically trained musician and songwriter who has married her heritage with her talent to bring her original songs to the stage through live performance. Suzie's show is about a personal journey regarding maintaining her cultural heritage whilst navigating a world where religion is either intense and extreme, or non-existent. She is hoping that her story will educate others, both Jewish and non-Jewish people, as to how it is ok for people to practice, or indeed not practice, their beliefs without being challenged on it, and how respecting where you have come from can be enough.

Returning after a week's run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2023 to overwhelmingly positive reviews and encouragement to persevere despite the current climate in Britain and across the world, Rules Schmules highlights common misconceptions about Jewish culture that are addressed in a warm, lighthearted way through song, comedy, storytelling and commentary. Audience members are encouraged to relax, listen, laugh, sing along and not take anything too seriously in this delightful show.

Tickets

BRIGHTON: https://www.brightonfringe.org/events/rules-schmules-how-to-be-jew-ish/

Box Office: 07812766495

Standard tickets are £10 and Concessionary rates are available for £8.

MANCHESTER: https://greatermanchesterfringe.co.uk/events/rules-schmules-how-to-be-jew-ish/

Box Office: 0161 832 3605

Standard tickets are £12 and Concessionary rates are £10.

CAMDEN: https://camdenfringe.com/events/rules-schmules-how-to-be-jew-ish/

Box Office: 02074824857

Standard tickets are £15 and Concessionary rates are available for £10.

EDINBRUGH: Tickets available soon!

Box Office: 0330 220 1212

Tickets are Pay What You Can.

