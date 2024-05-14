UK Premiere of DUCK POND Comes to the Southbank Centre This Christmas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Australian circus company Circa will bring their reimagining of Swan Lake to London this Christmas. Duck Pond is a daring extravaganza that blends spectacular circus and world-class performance for audiences of all ages.



Feathers will fly in this exhilarating tale of beautiful swans, a hapless prince, and a cheeky flipper-wearing duck army. Brimming with eye-popping stunts, jaw-dropping aerials and rib-tickling comedy, Duck Pond will swan into the Southbank Centre this Christmas from 19 – 30 December 2024. Tickets go on sale to the public on 16 May at 10am. For further details visit www.duckpond.live

Circa Director Yaron Lifschitz said: “I can’t wait to bring Duck Pond to London. There is truly something for everyone in this show. I wanted to make something beautiful, funny, sophisticated and accessible to reach across all ages and artistic preferences. We hope fairy tale and circus lovers alike will be transfixed as Duck Pond draws upon the worlds of Swan Lake and The Ugly Duckling, as well as a variety of different acrobatic languages-from the seductive burlesque BLACK SWAN to the clowning of the sequin flippered Duck Army.”



Circa is one of the world’s leading performance companies. Founded in 2004 Brisbane, Australia, they have extensively toured the world performing in more than 45 countries to nearly 2 million people. Their works have been greeted with standing ovations and sold-out houses across six continents. Circa is at the forefront of the new wave of contemporary Australian circus – pioneering how extreme physicality can create powerful and moving performances. It continues to push the boundaries of the art form, blurring the lines between movement, dance, theatre and circus.

Under the direction of circus visionary Yaron Lifschitz, Circa features an ensemble of exceptional, multi-skilled circus artists. They are regular fixtures at leading festivals and venues in New York, London, Berlin and Montreal with seasons at Brooklyn Academy of Music, The Barbican Centre, Les Nuits de Fourvière, Chamäleon Theatre as well as major Australian Festivals.

Comments