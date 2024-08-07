UK Premiere of DARK, HAPPY, TO THE CORE Comes to the Lilian Baylis Studio in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Marikiscrycrycry (Malik Nashad Sharpe) will preesnt the UK premiere of DARK, HAPPY, to the CORE at the Lilian Baylis Studio from Thursday 7 – Friday 8 November. DARK, HAPPY, to the CORE is a three-act work that takes a boisterous peek into the study of the mythos of ecstasy and euphoria.

Originally commissioned by Roskilde Festival, the performance explores what makes us human and what binds us together through explorations in the complexity of archetypes such as ‘The Goner’, ‘The Oracle’, ‘The Pop Star’, ‘The Athlete’, ‘Goth Chick’, ‘The Angel’ and ‘The Business Guy’.

DARK, HAPPY, to the CORE journeys through three distinct sections that reflect the title of the piece: ritual darkness, the happy hardcore all the way to calm, collective, Caribbeanist cool. The performance creates a new mythology for our time and manifests an array of symbols, archetypes, and structures for dancing that generate affect and feeling. There is a distinctive, versatile and originally composed soundscore by Sydney-born artists Isla Bane and Protea.



Marikiscrycrycry is an award-winning choreographer and movement director known for provocative and engaging performance works. Marikiscrycrycry presents works internationally in theatres, galleries, and festivals and in 2022, was featured on the Forbes 30 under 30 list.

DARK, HAPPY, to the CORE at the Lilian Baylis Studio is performed by Sarah Baugsto, Ciara Blankenship, Max Cookward, Paolo De Venecia Gile, Robin Dobler, Carl Giacomello Scharnberg and Yasmin Grant. The production features costume design by Erik Annerborn and Acuarela Beard and LX Design by Brian Cord'homme.

Ahead of DARK, HAPPY, to the CORE coming to the Lilian Baylis Studio, Malik Nashad Sharpe said “DARK, HAPPY, to the CORE engages with a Caribbeanist perspective and dancing, which is convivial, joyous and relaxed. The whole show is about finding mythology for our moment because I feel as though we're lacking mythological stories that encapsulate this particular peculiar moment in our human history. Because dance is a mirror of society, I worked with the dancers to draw out who they idolised and wanted to be when they were young. Pairing this with who they are today, we created archetypes and characters uniquely for each dancer. So, I hope audiences are also able to identify with the work and come out a little bit inspired by our moment.”

Rob Jones, Sadler’s Wells Associate Artistic Director said “I am so excited to be bringing Marikiscrycry to Sadler’s Wells with this thrilling group work. This is an artist of distinct vision and rigour always on the cutting edge and striving to understand what it is to exist in the world today. Not to be missed!”



Post-show talk with Malik Nashad Sharpe and Rob Jones will take place on Thursday 7 November.

