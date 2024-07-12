UK Premiere Of Magician Asi Wind's INCREDIBLY HUMAN After Sold-Out New York Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tickets are now on sale for the UK premiere of Asi Wind'S new magic show INCREDIBLY HUMAN. Previewing at the Underbelly Boulevard in Soho from 3 September the show will run for an initial 4 month season.

Making its UK debut in London's West End this Autumn, Asi Wind's latest show, INCREDIBLY HUMAN, is shrouded in mystery. Yet, those familiar with his performances know to expect jaw-dropping feats of magic and mind-reading, promising an utterly unique and captivating night out.

A longstanding collaborator of David Blaine, Wind was crowned the 2022 Magician of the Year by the Academy of Magical Arts. His sensational magic has astounded Whoopi Goldberg and Kelly Clarkson. Moreover, his appearance on Penn & Teller: Fool Us has become one of the most-watched performances in the show's history, boasting over 16 million views on YouTube.

Wind's recent off-Broadway show, Inner Circle, was a critically acclaimed, sold-out success, described as “Astonishing” (The New Yorker). His follow-up, INCREDIBLY HUMAN, transcends the boundaries of magic, reminding us that we all possess a touch of magic within ourselves.

Tickets are limited as INCREDIBLY HUMAN plays for just 12 weeks in the intimate setting of Underbelly Boulevard.

Asi Wind

Incredibly Human

Underbelly Boulevard, 6 Walker's Ct, London W1F 0BT

Previews from 3 September 2024

Press night Monday 23 September at 7.30pm

Tuesday - Thursday 7.30pm

Friday - Sunday 7pm

Saturday and Sunday 3pm

Preview Tickets from £20

Full price tickets from £25

www.underbellyboulevard.com

