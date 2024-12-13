Two Young Dancers Chosen To Play The Boy in THE SNOWMAN at The Peacock Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Birmingham Rep's family Christmas classic The Snowman is currently three weeks into its six-week run at Sadler's Wells' home in the West End, the Peacock Theatre.

The Snowman is a magical stage adaptation of the much-loved picture book by Raymond Briggs and the film directed by Dianne Jackson.The dance show which features the iconic music and lyrics by Howard Blake, including ‘Walking in the Air', all played by a live orchestra, is directed by Bill Alexander and designed by Ruari Murchison, with choreography by Robert North and lighting by Tim Mitchell.

This production for all the family follows the story of a young boy's adventures when his snowman and new friend comes to life on Christmas Eve. They go on a magical adventure to the North Pole where they meet all sorts of characters including dancing penguins, a snow princess and Father Christmas himself. The Snowman is also a remarkable introduction to dance for children.

CBBC's documentary My Life: The Snowman and Me, produced by Fresh Start Media and directed by Marshall Corwin, follows the two boys as they are cast to perform the lead role in Birmingham Rep's The Snowman for its 27th year at Sadler's Wells' home in the West End, the Peacock Theatre.

Phoenix and Teddy (pictured above), both 9 years old, were cast to play The Boy this year in The Snowman. Their story - from audition to first night at the Peacock Theatre is featured in the documentary which airs today on Friday 13 December at 6pm on CBBC. The documentary will then be available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

The Snowman continues in London at the Peacock Theatre with Phoenix and Teddy playing in alternate performances alongside Stanley, who returns for his third year as The Boy, until Saturday 4 January 2025.

