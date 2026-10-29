Tom Rosenthal and Adrian Scarborough Will Lead JEEVES AND WOOSTER IN PERFECT NONSENSE UK Tour

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Sstars of stage and screen Tom Rosenthal and Adrian Scarborough will lead the cast of the 2027 UK tour of Jeeves and Wooster in Perfect Nonsense: A comedy from the works of P.G. Wodehouse, written by Robert Goodale and David Goodale. The tour, which will be directed by acclaimed theatre director Phillip Breen, will open at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre from 29 January 2027.

Expect laugh-out-loud comedy, mistaken identities, romantic entanglements, spectacular muddles and a colourful cast of wonderfully eccentric characters. P.G. Wodehouse's world of charm and mischief bursts onto the stage in a riot of impeccable comic timing, ingenious theatrical invention and gloriously British humour.

Tom Rosenthal, who plays the gloriously hapless Bertie Wooster, is an acclaimed British actor and comedian, best known for playing Jonny Goodman in the hit Channel 4 sitcom Friday Night Dinner and Marcus Gallo in ITV2's Plebs. His further screen credits include Broadchurch, Dad's Army: The Lost Episodes, Drunk History and Bridget Jones's Baby. Alongside his screen career, he is an established stand-up comedian, performing at venues and festivals across the UK. His theatre credits include The Government Inspector (Chichester Festival Theatre), directed by Gregory Doran; The Philanthropist (Trafalgar Studios), directed by Simon Callow; and Chicken Soup with Barley (Royal Court Theatre), directed by Dominic Cooke.

Adrian Scarborough who plays Wooster's unflappable valet Jeeves, is a two-time Olivier Award-winning British actor best known for playing Pete Sutcliffe in the hit BBC comedy Gavin & Stacey and the title role in The Chelsea Detective. His extensive television credits include Killing Eve, A Very English Scandal, Doctor Who, Miranda, Sanditon, Plebs, Blunt Talk, Mr Bigstuff, Falling and War. His film credits include 1917, The King's Speech, Les Misérables, Gosford Park, Vera Drake, Notes on a Scandal and On Chesil Beach. Alongside his screen career, he is an acclaimed stage actor, having won two Olivier Awards for his performances in After the Dance (National Theatre) and Leopoldstadt (Wyndham's Theatre).

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