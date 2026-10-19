A NIGHTMARE ON WEST STREET to Return to The Ivy Club

NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Elphin Productions and The Ivy Club have announced A Nightmare on West Street for its fifth year, this time raising funds for Go Live Theatre Projects. The party returns to The Ivy Club on Sunday 1 November from 6pm - 2am.

Following last year's sell-out weekend, the event brings together the theatre community for an evening of live performances, immersive entertainment and spectacular costumes across the three floors of The Ivy Club.

Academy Award winner Hayley Mills opens proceedings at 6pm, with Trevor Ashley and Diana Vickers kicking off performances at 7pm, accompanied by live music from Joe Thompson and his band.

Later on in the evening, Phantom meets Elphaba, as John Owen-Jones and Rachel Tucker headline with music from The Phantom of the Opera and Wicked, before joining forces for a special duet. Melanie La Barrie will be performing “Last Midnight” from Into the Woods, plus additional musical numbers from Rebecca Locke and Gabrielle Brooks.

The fun continues with Su Pollard and Ella Vaday hosting the charity raffle and auction. Vaday will also judge the fancy-dress competition alongside Zandra Rhodes and Georgina Onuorah (patron of Go Live).

Throughout the club, there will also be immersive elements with musicians and actors spread across the three floors, a tarot card reader, magician, DJs, a ghostly photo booth and Halloween makeup by Jade Soar and her team. Cosmic Events are providing the LED dancefloor in the Loft, so the celebrations will continue well into the night.

Guests can also book dinner in the Haunted Drawing Room, with a special menu and sittings at 6.30pm and 8.30pm. Costumes are encouraged, but everyone is welcome to come as they are and let the makeup artists work their magic.

Sita McIntosh, CEO of Go Live Theatre Projects says, “We're so thrilled to be the chosen charity for this year's Halloween at The Ivy Club. The night is fast becoming the must-do event of the Spooky Season which isn't surprising given the galaxy of stars that take part and the sheer, infectious fun of the entire evening. Huge thanks to our Go Live Theatre patron Georgina Onuorah for participating as one of the judges of the immense fancy dress competition and we're also very grateful to Elphin Productions and The Ivy Club for making us the beneficiary of the 2026 bash.”

Robert Rees from Elphin Productions says, “It's wonderful to celebrate our fifth year with such extraordinary talent supporting Go Live Theatre Projects. I can't wait to fill The Ivy Club with music, mischief and spectacular costumes, while helping more young people experience the joy of theatre.”

Tickets are £20, including a welcome drink, and availability is very limited.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 15 Hrs 54 Min 46 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more UK Regional Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming