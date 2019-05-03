Tickets Selling Fast For Outdoor Music Event Featuring Jools Holland

Tickets are selling fast for an unforgettable night of live entertainment featuring a rhythm and blues legend at one of Warrington's biggest attractions.

Walton Hall and Gardens has teamed up with arts charity Culture Warrington to present a fantastic outdoor music event featuring the one and only Jools Holland and His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra.

With special guests Pauline Black and Arthur "Gaps" Hendrickson from The Selecter performing together with guest vocalists Ruby Turner and Louise Marshall, Saturday 20 July promises a fantastic evening of live music at Warrington's premier park.

Warrington Borough Council's executive board member for leisure and community, Cllr Tony Higgins said: "This is going to be an amazing event this summer and one which will really celebrate Walton as a destination, not only for borough residents but for people all over the North West."

The council has been working in close partnership with Culture Warrington, the charity which runs Pyramid & Parr Hall and Warrington Museum & Art Gallery, to present the event.

Chris Persoglio, Culture Warrington's venue and events manager, added: "It's always great to welcome top artists to the town and this is a fantastic opportunity for an even wider audience to experience Jools Holland and His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra."

Tickets are on sale now; visit www.warrington.gov.uk/JoolsHolland or culturewarrington.org or call Pyramid & Parr Hall Box office on 01925 442345.





