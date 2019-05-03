Tickets Selling Fast For Outdoor Music Event Featuring Jools Holland

May. 3, 2019  

Tickets Selling Fast For Outdoor Music Event Featuring Jools Holland

Tickets are selling fast for an unforgettable night of live entertainment featuring a rhythm and blues legend at one of Warrington's biggest attractions.

Walton Hall and Gardens has teamed up with arts charity Culture Warrington to present a fantastic outdoor music event featuring the one and only Jools Holland and His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra.

With special guests Pauline Black and Arthur "Gaps" Hendrickson from The Selecter performing together with guest vocalists Ruby Turner and Louise Marshall, Saturday 20 July promises a fantastic evening of live music at Warrington's premier park.

Warrington Borough Council's executive board member for leisure and community, Cllr Tony Higgins said: "This is going to be an amazing event this summer and one which will really celebrate Walton as a destination, not only for borough residents but for people all over the North West."

The council has been working in close partnership with Culture Warrington, the charity which runs Pyramid & Parr Hall and Warrington Museum & Art Gallery, to present the event.

Chris Persoglio, Culture Warrington's venue and events manager, added: "It's always great to welcome top artists to the town and this is a fantastic opportunity for an even wider audience to experience Jools Holland and His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra."

Tickets are on sale now; visit www.warrington.gov.uk/JoolsHolland or culturewarrington.org or call Pyramid & Parr Hall Box office on 01925 442345.



