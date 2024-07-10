Three Arcola Premieres, Rose Matafeo, and Political New Plays Festival Set For The Arcola Theatre This Autumn

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This autumn Arcola Theatre will present three Arcola Theatre productions and welcome the return of political new plays festival Cutting the Tightrope: The Divorce of Politics from Art and acclaimed comedian Rose Matafeo with the UK premiere of On and On and On. With stories stretching from the Sahara to Salisbury, and from the heart of Dalston to the frontlines of war, Arcola Theatre's autumn productions feature writers Joshua Azouz, Leyla Nazli, and Barney Norris, and directors including Kathryn Hunter and Lerzan Pamir.

The season is:

The London premiere of The Band Back Together, written and directed by Barney Norris, produced by Arcola Theatre

(4 – 28 September 2024; Press performance: Friday 6 September)

Avalon presents Rose Matafeo: On and On and On, written and performed by Rose Matafeo

(30 September – 19 October 2024; Press performance: Wednesday 2 October)

The world premiere of Gigi & Dar by Joshua Azouz, directed by Kathryn Hunter, produced by Arcola Theatre, Frenzy Productions, MMXX Productions and Matthew Schmolle Productions

(3 October – 2 November 2024; Press performance: Tuesday 8 September)

The world premiere of Arcola Theatre production Women Who Blow on Knots, adapted from the book by Ece Temelkuran, adapted by Leyla Nazli, directed by Lerzan Pamir

(24 October – 23 November; Press performance: Monday 28 October)

Cutting the Tightrope: The Divorce of Politics from Art - a collection of short political plays and events in response to warnings that artists shouldn't be political

(26 November – 7 December; Press performance: Wednesday 27 November)

Mehmet Ergen, Arcola Theatre Artistic Director: “This autumn sees Arcola Theatre return to producing and co-producing, with an excellent trio of plays, programmed alongside the important work that Cutting the Tightrope introduces and a brand new comedy from Rose Matafeo. It is a season that explores a broad range of experiences and concerns across the political landscape, both at home in the UK and across the world.

From international drama told by acclaimed playwright Josh Azouz and through Leyla Nazli's adaptation of Ece Temelkuran's celebrated novel, and from the vital political dialogue of Cutting the Tightrope to a side-splitting new comedy from Rose Matafeo, we hope you'll join us in Dalston for what promises to be an electrifying season of work.”

