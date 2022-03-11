Theatres Trust Award £120k With Wolfson Foundation to Help Sustainability in UK Theatres

Theatres Trust has awarded £120,000 from its Theatre Improvement Scheme, in partnership with the Wolfson Foundation, to eight theatres on their journey to reducing the environmental impact of their buildings.

With an £11,000 grant, The Roses Theatre in Tewkesbury will implement a variety of quick adaptations, from insulating pipes to installing smart controls and auto-off sensors. This is a great example of how small measures can collectively make a big impact in reducing a building's energy and water consumption.

Other projects funded in this round include installing secondary glazing at Oxford Playhouse, fitting additional solar panels at The Courtyard in Hereford and replacing inefficient building management services and heating systems at Wilton's Music Hall in London and The Customs House in South Shields. Dundee Rep Theatre, The Royal Lyceum Theatre in Edinburgh and Theatre Royal Winchester all receive funding to upgrade lighting to energy efficient LEDs across different parts of their buildings.

Jon Morgan, Director of Theatres Trust, comments Working with the Wolfson Foundation we continue our focus on the long-term environmental sustainability of theatres, a major priority for the sector. The challenge of taking a theatre and making it fit for purpose in the context of the climate emergency is huge but these projects represent the type of small, practical and impactful projects every size and age of theatre should consider on the path to sustainability.

Paul Ramsbottom, Chief Executive of the Wolfson Foundation says The projects we have funded with Theatres Trust are excellent examples of practical changes that can improve the environmental and financial sustainability of theatres across the country. We are delighted to continue our partnership with Theatres Trust to support theatres to respond to the challenges of the climate crisis

These awards are made in partnership with the Wolfson Foundation, which renewed its funding for the Theatre Improvement Scheme in 2021 for a further three years. The next round of the Theatre Improvement Scheme is now open for applications, with £120,000 to be awarded in grants of up to £20,000 for projects to improve theatres' sustainability. The deadline for applications is 6th September 2022. Further details on the scheme can be found at http://www.theatrestrust.org.uk/how-we-help/grants-funding/theatre-improvement-scheme