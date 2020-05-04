Theatre Support Fund Launches 'The Show Must Go On' T-Shirt

The Theatre Support Fund & 'The Show Must Go On' t-shirt has been created in response to the Corona Virus Pandemic which, when the Government closed the theatre industry caused massive disruption to the lives of thousands of people working in the theatre industry.

The shirt design is an amalgamation of the world famous branding of 16 of the biggest musicals in the West End.

All the shows and producers are behind the project and have kindly allowed us to use their branding. We've aimed to create a unique item with all of these shows side by side, in unity, longing for a time when 'the show can go on' again.

The shirts are available on our newly established (and soon to be launched) website www.theatresupportfund.co.uk. If anyone is interested in a first look, it's currently online, but password protected. The password is 'presspreview1'

The shirts are currently in production. Social distancing and self isolation have created slightly longer lead times, but we hope to have the items after the Early May Bank Holiday weekend to ship.

The website will be open for orders from 8am on Wednesday 6th May.

The t-shirts will retail at £14 with 100% of the profits going directly to the charities.

We are having all of the items produced in the UK, using sustainable printing methods. The t-shirt printing process uses non toxic, vegan inks and dyes thus making the products as environmentally friendly as they can be.

The project has been established and is being run by 2 friends, Chris Marcus and Damien Stanton. Chris jointly runs 'MarcusHall Props' which is a Props Supervising and prop making company and works on many shows in the West End. Damien works both as an Assistant Stage Manager and on Graphics and Design at MarcusHall Props.

The proceeds from the project will be split between Acting for Others and the Fleabag Support Fund who are providing financial aid to to people working in the theatre industry who are experiencing hardship as a result of the Coronavirus Pandemic. As well as the NHS COVID-19 Urgent Appeal.





