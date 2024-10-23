Theatre Royal Brighton Celebrates World Opera Day With Two Ellen Kent Operas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Award-winning producer Ellen Kent will return in March 2025 with the Ukrainian Opera & Ballet Theatre Kyiv presenting two traditional productions of Puccini’s La Bohème and Puccini’s Madama Butterfly at the Theatre Royal Brighton on Fri 21 March and Sat 22 March 2025.

In celebration of World Opera Day on Friday 25 October, Theatre Royal Brighton is pleased to offer Brighton audiences £5 off Premium and Band A & B tickets for both these beautiful operas until 31 October at atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton. Each production features the Ukrainian Opera & Ballet Theatre Kyiv with international soloists, highly-praised chorus and full orchestra, proudly presented by Senbla, by arrangement with Opera International.

Ellen Kent’s Madama Butterfly, winner of the 'BEST OPERA AWARD' by the Liverpool Daily Post Theatre Awards, returns in a new production with exquisite sets including a spectacular Japanese garden and fabulous costumes including antique wedding kimonos from Japan. One of the world’s most popular operas, Puccini’s Madama Butterfly tells the heart-breaking story of the beautiful young Japanese girl who falls in love with an American naval lieutenant – with dramatic results. Highlights include the melodic Humming Chorus, the moving aria One Fine Day and the unforgettable Love Duet. Sung in Italian with English surtitles.

Directed by Ellen Kent, La Bohème is traditionally staged and features beautiful sets and costumes. One of the most romantic operas ever written, La Bohème tells the tragic tale of the doomed, consumptive Mimi and her love for a penniless writer. The set reflects the Bohemian art of the period and includes snow effects. Plus, Muzetta’s dog will also make an entrance. This classic tale of Parisian love and loss features many famous arias including Your Tiny Hand is Frozen, They Call Me Mimi and Muzetta’s Waltz. Sung in Italian with English surtitles.

Alike Ellen’s past UK and Ireland opera tours, Ellen personally hand-picks and directs all soloists to create visually beautiful and moving productions.

Ellen said: ‘I am delighted to be working with the Ukrainian Opera & Ballet Theatre Kyiv again after the huge success of the 2023 & 2024 tours. I started working with Ukraine in 2000 and have continued these strong relationships ever since, working with the Odessa National Opera for which I was awarded The Golden Fortune Honorary Medal from the President of the Ukraine, as well as the Kharkiv National Opera and for the last couple of years with the brilliant Opera & Ballet Theatre Kyiv.’

Tickets are on sale now from atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton. Cast is subject to change.

