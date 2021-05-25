The Warehouse Project Will Return This September

Two years in the making, The Warehouse Project readies itself for a momentous return this autumn to Manchester's iconic Depot Mayfield. Launching on Friday 17th September and running all the way through to New Years Day, the re-opening sequence of shows bring six, unique and epic experiences. These first events are now revealed below.

The Warehouse Project 2021 season marks the long awaited return to the dancefloor that everyone has been waiting for. A return to music, to dancing and to weekends. Defining moments and shared experiences with everyone under one roof again for a full-spectrum of music and cultural immersion.

Tickets will go on-sale from 10:00 on Thursday 27th May. The full WHP21 Season will be announced over the coming weeks.