THE W.I.G OF LIFE: A Conference Will Run at Bitesize Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Experimental, international, multidisciplinary performance collective Psychonaut Theatre announce the return of their latest production The W.I.G of Life: A Conference, which will be performed at Riverside Studios as part of Bitesize Festival in July 2024. After performances at Applecart Arts and Camden People's Theatre's SPRINT festival earlier this year, the production will return for five more performances this July, in an exciting new version.

Set in a not-so-distant future where biological life is extinct, The W.I.G of Life is a witty and thought-provoking exploration of human history, from the neolithic to the present day. An absurd, laugh-out-loud investigation of humanity's impact through time, Psychonaut Theatre's newest production takes audiences on a journey through changing moral codes and futuristic visuals, utilizing a unique live-voting system to aid its exploration of themes such as climate change, collective responsibility and the rise of AI technologies.

Created and performed by company members Francesca Fatichenti, Christof Hofer and Arielle Zilkha, the piece blends dance, comedy, puppetry and TV into an innovative tour de force, inviting the audience to take part in a conference, confront their very own preconceptions about the current state of the world and ultimately, make the final decision on biological life.

The production will be presented as part of Bitesize Festival at Riverside Studios, which runs from July 1st-28th. The festival provides an opportunity for inspiring and innovative theatre and live performance makers to showcase their work. Tickets are now on sale and more information can be found here.

Comments