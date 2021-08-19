The Wardrobe Ensemble's The Theatre On The Downs In Bristol Announces More Shows

More shows have been announced to join The Wardrobe Ensemble's 10th anniversary celebration: The Theatre on the Downs, an ambitious new theatre festival running from August to October.

Drag queen and party princess Topsie Redfern is getting back to her roots with Topsie Redfern's Crystal Balls, an exploration of queer acceptance, Crystal Balls and her personal journey from West-End Star to drag artist. Shane Warne In Knowle: Stage Reading is a hilarious staged reading of a brilliant new play about men, cricket and the power of Australian legends. An unforgettable one-woman play about the 20th Century African American experience, Woke by Apphia Campbell tells the story of two women from different decades involved in the struggle for civil rights. Supported by The Wardrobe Ensemble and Tobacco Factory Theatres, Ad Infinitum's latest work-in-progress, Beautiful Evil Things is a breathtaking adventure about one woman who unearths the epic stories of powerful Greek legends.

Stop Trying to be Fantastic by Molly Naylor is a funny and lyrical spoken-word show about suffering, saviour-complex, self-acceptance, and a magpie who refuses to quit. Sing, dance and cry in the bittersweet gig theatre show, Hero & Leander, Or, I Love You But Everything's Under Water, as six multi-instrumentalists tell an epic seaside tale through songs encompassing folk, indie, sea shanties and choral music. Jonesy and Single Sex are a frank and powerful double bill presented by Bristol School of Acting first-year students tackling gender roles, toxic masculinity and being a teenager in today's society.

Running until the end of August will be The Wardrobe Ensemble's WINNERS. In their own inimitable style, this exciting new show explores capitalism and tracks the shift of labour in the history of food from farming to fast food. Directed by Jesse Jones (Death Drop, West End) and Helena Middleton (Education, Education, Education, West End), WINNERS is a rollicking and fantastical look at manipulation, monopoly and money, capitalism and currency.

This is the perfect festival for all the family with brilliant works by leading children's companies. Two, Four, Six, Eight is a funny and charming journey into the world of numbers for 3 - 8 year olds and their families by Shoofly Theatre, from Bristol theatre-makers Craig Edwards and Katie Sykes. Deep in the woods on the big oak tree, lives a little squirrel with big ideas; Silly Squirrel is perfect for under-5s. The Great Big Story Mix Up is a live and interactive improvised storytelling show which puts the audience at the centre of the action. Science Adventures: The Power Pickle is a fantastical show that explores the wonders of science for ages 5+. With puppetry, poetry and song, TooRaLooRum explores the importance of imagination and how bravery can come from even the smallest of places.

The Wardrobe Ensemble comments, We are thrilled to announce more shows to The Theatre on the Downs! It has been a wild ride so far but we are excited to continue to delight audiences with our extraordinary programme of theatre shows. Come and see us and have a drink!

The Theatre on the Downs is kindly supported by The Wardrobe Theatre, Arts Council England, Backstage Trust and WECA. Ticketing in association with Bristol Old Vic.

Please note, The Wardrobe Ensemble is a producing theatre company, running The Theatre on the Downs; The Wardrobe Theatre is a venue in Old Market. The two organisations are good friends and have produced several shows together including The Great Gatsby and The Seekers Trilogy, but they are separate organisations.

Tickets £15 with concessions available. Tickets are available at https://bristololdvic.org.uk/whats-on.