The Royal Opera House Announces Its 2019/20 Cinema Season

The Royal Opera House today announces its 2019/20 Cinema Season which will launch in October. 13 productions will be broadcast to 600 UK cinemas stretching the length of the UK from the Orkney Islands all the way to Jersey in the Channel Islands.

Launching the season on Tuesday 8 October is Mozart's Don Giovanni. This renowned production will encourage audiences to feel something new as it starts a vibrant Cinema Season including six new productions, three world premieres and the return of seven beloved heritage productions.

Left: Jonas Kaufmann who will perform Florestan in Fidelio Photograph ©Gregor Hohenberg; right, Artists of The Royal Ballet in Swan Lake, The Royal Ballet ©2018 ROH. Photograph by Bill Cooper

The Royal Ballet will feature in seven cinema screenings, including three world premieres: The Dante Project, a full-length work from choreographer Wayne McGregor, composer Thomas Adès, artist Tacita Dean, lighting designer Lucy Carter and dramaturg Uzma Hameed, and world premieres from Cathy Marston and Liam Scarlett.

As well as showcasing its contemporary talent, The Royal Ballet draws on its rich cultural heritage in the 2019/20 Season. Repertory classics Coppélia and The Sleeping Beauty will delight audiences, as will Liam Scarlett's critically acclaimed Swan Lake, which premiered in the 2017/18 Season. In addition to the live relays, in December 2019 cinema audiences can see a recorded broadcast of The Royal Ballet's festive favourite, The Nutcracker, filmed in 2016.

Leading operatic talent will feature on the cinema screen in three new opera productions: Bryn Terfel and Olga Peretyatko inDonizetti's Don Pasquale, Jonas Kaufmann and Lise Davidsen in Beethoven's Fidelio, and Nina Stemme and Karita Mattila inRichard Strauss's Elektra. Fidelio and Elektra are conducted by The Royal Opera's Music Director Antonio Pappano. The Cinema Season opens with our dazzling production of Mozart's Don Giovanni featuring Erwin Schrott in the masterful title role, followed byPuccini's much-loved La bohème with Sonya Yoncheva and Charles Castronovo. In the spring, Damiano Michieletto's Olivier Award-winning production of Mascagni's Cavalleria rusticana returns and Leoncavallo's Pagliacci with Roberto Alagna andAleksandra Kurzak.

Darcey Bussell who will present the Royal Ballet cinema broadcasts commented

'The Royal Opera House cinema broadcasts allow audiences all over the UK to experience everything The Royal Ballet has to offer, from heritage works such as Swan Lake to new productions like The Dante Project. Audiences are never far from a production with screenings in more than 600 UK cinemas and an additional 1,000 around the world. At every cinema broadcast, audiences have the best seats in the house as well as access to exclusive interviews, backstage filming and incredibly detailed views of the ballet or opera. I'm excited to be part of what I have no doubt will be an incredible new Cinema Season bringing world-class ballet and opera to audiences all over the UK.'

