The Royal Ballet's ONEGIN Returns in January

The Royal Ballet will present Onegin, a heart-wrenching adaptation of Alexander Pushkin’s bittersweet verse-novel of Eugene Onegin. Choreographed by John Cranko for The Stuttgart Ballet in 1965 and first performed by The Royal Ballet in 2001, the ballet follows the intense love story between Onegin and Tatiana, both roles demanding technical finesse and dramatic sensibility. Performances run from 22 January to 25 February and return for a summer run in June.

Designs by Jürgen Rose perfectly capture both the country-house environment of Tatiana’s youth and the opulent settings of upper-class 19th century society. The ballet is set to an arrangement of music by Kury-Heinz Stolze drawn from Tchaikovsky’s works for piano, articulating all the drama of the story.

This revival features exciting debuts from Principal Guest Artist Lauren Cuthbertson and Principal of The Royal Ballet Francesca Hayward as Tatiana, as well as Principals Matthew Ball and Cesar Corrales as Onegin. Principal Mayara Magri and First Artist Viola Pantuso make their debuts as Olga. Principals William Bracewell and Calvin Richardson make their debuts as Lensky, alongside First Soloist Leo Dixon and Soloist Giacomo Rovero. Soloists Francisco Serrano and David Donnelly and First Artist Harris Bell all make their debuts as Gremin.

