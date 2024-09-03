The Royal Ballet's LEGACY Comes to the Linbury Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As part of Black History Month celebrations at the Royal Ballet and Opera, dancers from The Royal Ballet will be joined by dancers from national and international companies in Legacy.

Featuring new and existing works, curated and presented by Royal Ballet Principal dancer Joseph Sissens in collaboration with Royal Ballet Director Kevin O'Hare, Legacy is dedicated to Black and Brown ballet talent, honouring the artistry, brilliance and profound contributions they have made to the dance world.

Joseph Sissens said, “A love letter to my community, to all those who will follow, and to honour those Black and Brown dancers who have gone before, Legacy is a celebration of dance. I want Black and Brown people to fall in love with ballet, and to feel that our theatre is a safe space for them. I want this place to feel like their home.”

Following on from Joseph Toonga, who led the Company's Black History Month celebrations last year, Sissens has drawn on dance and choreographic talent from around the world for this special performance designed to champion and celebrate Black and Brown ballet artists. Audiences can also join the cast and creatives in an exclusive Insight event on Monday 7 October in the Clore Studio and streamed live on the RBO YouTube channel.

In addition, Black Generations features a new family-friendly work choreographed by Liam Francis, showcasing young dancers from the Royal Ballet and Opera's Chance to Dance: Connect programme for talented ballet dancers from global majority heritage, alongside alumni dancers from Chance to Dance, Shevelle Dynott, Monique Jonas and Jacob Wye. Also, as part of Black Generations will be a presentation from the Black British Ballet Project and an exclusive opportunity to see the rehearsal process from a piece featured in Legacy in the Linbury Theatre.

In the Linbury Theatre Foyer, a free-to-attend exhibition curated by The Black British Ballet Project titled Pioneers of Black British Ballet will showcase a visual history of dancers from The Royal Ballet School and pioneering members of The Royal Ballet from the 1970s to now, featuring dancers such as Johaar Mosaval, Shevelle Dynott, Jacob Wye, Rishan Benjamin and Monique Jonas. The exhibition also celebrates The Royal Ballet's collaboration with Dance Theatre of Harlem on its groundbreaking Chance to Dance programme. An expanded version of the exhibition will go on tour to libraries across the UK until the end of 2025, in partnership with Libraries Connected, Oxygen Arts and The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

