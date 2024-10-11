The Red Hot Chilli Pipers Will Bring Their 20th Anniversary Tour To Parr Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



An award-winning band who forged their own music genre and have been twice named ‘Best Live Act in Scotland' are coming to Warrington.

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers will be bringing their bagpipes and rock swagger to Parr Hall on 13 June to celebrate their 20th anniversary.

From a cameo appearance at T in the Park in 2004 with The Darkness to opening the festival's main stage in their own right in 2014, the past two decades have seen the Red Hot Chilli Pipers become the most famous bagpipe band on the planet.

Other prestigious performances have included the likes of the BBC proms in Hyde Park and the Rugby World Cup.

Truly a unique live experience, the group are renowned for their groundbreaking fusion of traditional Scottish music with rock and pop anthems which they proudly call ‘bagrock'.

Over the years, the Pipers' infectious style of feel good music has spanned across various age groups and borders with their tours often selling out all over the globe.

They have also attracted a growing group of musicians and artists from Scotland and further afield into their fold, many holding World Championship titles.

For this special tour, they will be joined by the equally fiery Red Hot Chilli Dancers.

The performances are also in support of the band's ‘Best of Live' album which was released in 2023 and features new recordings of all their best loved tunes.

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers are perhaps best known for the 2019 hit, Leave A Light On, a surprise collaboration with Tom Walker which shot into iTunes's top five and racked up more than 12 million views on YouTube.

Another of their songs to go viral was a cover version of the Avicii track, Wake Me Up, which has been watched more than five million times on YouTube.

Other achievements include reaching Gold disc status for more than 100,000 UK sales of their debut album, Bagrock to the Masses, winning the 2007 BBC talent show, When Will I be Famous?, hosted by Graham Norton, and being named ‘Best Live Act in Scotland' twice at the Scots Trad Music Awards.

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers will perform at Parr Hall on Friday, 13 June, and tickets are on sale now. Visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org/whats-on/red-hot-chilli-pipers-featuring-the-red-hot-chilli-dancers or call Box Office on 01925 442345.

