The Other Bites Restaurant Opens at The Other Palace For Pre-show Dining

The Other Palace launches the ultimate night-out experience, pairing a diverse dining menu with a smash-hit show. The Other Bites restaurant is located on the venue's 1st floor and its menu features a selection of scrumptious meat, vegetarian and gluten free options for your pre-show dining.

Open every day (excluding Mondays) from 7th June. Pre-booking is advised and available via the link: theotherpalace.co.uk/The-Other-Bites

The menu features a mix of cuisines including a variety of burgers, a vegetarian Jackfruit Shishlack, Crispy Chilli Beef and a Salt and Pepper Squid with a selection of mouth-watering desserts for your choice of finale.

The Other Bites Chef, Mike Cross says: “The pre-show meal is often as important as the show itself and we have been sure to create dishes that cater for a wide audience, just like our shows. It's been a challenge but one that I have enjoyed taking on and I am confident you will enjoy the varied choices on offer. Like theatre in many ways, eating is a shared experience, and we are looking forward to kicking off your special evening by sharing our tasty preshow menu!”

The Other Palace Theatre Manager, Beth Fox-Williams says: “Since opening the venue under Bill Kenwright back in 2021, the restaurant has sat waiting patiently in the wings for its' turn to shine. I am thrilled we are finally ready to invite our guests to climb our marble staircase and enjoy the wonderful tastes and smells of Mike's menu, followed by the sights, and sounds of our theatrical offer. The Other Palace can now truly say it offers an experience for all the senses.”

