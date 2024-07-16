The Orchard West's Pantomime SLEEPING BEAUTY Comes to Imagine Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dartford's Orchard West has announced that the award-winning pantomime producer Imagine Theatre will present a brand-new production of Sleeping Beauty this Christmas from 14 December 2024 to 5 January 2025.

With a major casting announcement coming as soon as next week, you can expect a show jam-packed with all your favourite panto ingredients, with plenty of audience interaction, song, dance, tonnes of laughter and bucket loads of slosh!

When the wicked fairy Carabosse's evil curse causes the princess to prick her finger on a spinning wheel and fall into an enchanted sleep, can anyone rescue her from the magical slumber before it is too late?

Imagine Theatre is a pantomime and theatre production company run by husband-and-wife team Steve and Sarah Boden and is part of the Trafalgar Entertainment group of companies. Each year Imagine Theatre works on over forty pantomime productions across the United Kingdom, supplying everything from a single pantomime prop through to the staging of entire productions. In the last two years, Imagine Theatre have received twenty nominations from the UK Pantomime Association Awards, winning five, including awards for the Best Set and Best Pantomime over 900 seats.

Steve Boden, Chief Executive of Imagine Theatre said: “Dartford audiences absolutely love their pantomime and whilst their theatre is undergoing its renovations, we can't wait to share our brand-new production of Sleeping Beauty with them. Orchard West will be transformed into a magical panto kingdom with all the ingredients Dartford audiences have come to expect from their panto and some extra special surprises as well.”

Tal Rosen, Theatre Director of Orchard Theatre/Orchard West said: “The annual pantomime is not just the highlight of The Orchard Theatre's year; it's a key event for all of Dartford! The entire community, along with visitors from beyond, eagerly anticipates this festive tradition, which has become an essential part of many families' Christmas celebrations. I am thrilled to collaborate with our sister company, Imagine Theatre, renowned for their long-standing, award-winning pantomimes. I couldn't be more excited to reveal what we have planned for this Christmas in Orchard West, a Christmas Experience not to be missed!”

Tickets are on sale now for the perfect family treat. Join in the panto fun and book now at orchardtheatre.co.uk and watch this space for exciting casting news!

