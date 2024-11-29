The Lowry's STICK MAN Will Stream For Children at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After the success of previous years, Lowry’s annual hospital live-stream has expanded. On 19th December Stick Man will be streamed live from the Lowry stage to children watching at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital including their sites on Oxford Road, North Manchester General Hospital, Trafford General Hospital and Wythenshawe Hospital. Plus, the following day on 20th December performances will be streamed live to Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust in Liverpool.

Children in hospital will be able to experience a live-streamed performance of the much-loved Stick Man this Christmas, direct from Lowry’s Quays Theatre stage.

This is the third Christmas that Salford’s Lowry has live-streamed a show for children who are spending the festive season receiving treatment, following We’re Going on a Bear Hunt in 2023 and Room on the Broom in 2022.

Julia Birchall-Searle, Director of Nursing and Health Professionals at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital said: "I'm so pleased that we have once again partnered with Lowry for such a special event. Sadly, many of our patients and families will not be able to attend the theatre this time of year, so this is a great opportunity to help them get away from the ward and enjoy the full experience, whilst still in a safe environment. Our incredible Youth and Play Service teams work hard by fully decorating the Youth Zone to create a fun and interactive atmosphere for the children to enjoy. Thank you to everyone who helped to organise the live stream, our patients and families are very grateful".

The special event is thanks to a partnership between Lowry and Freckle Productions who bring their award-winning production of Stick Man to Lowry from Tuesday 10th December 2024 - Sunday 5th January 2025.

Based on the book by Julia Donaldson with illustrations by Axel Scheffler, this much-loved Offie Award-winning adaptation features top actors and is packed full of puppetry, songs, live music and funky moves.

Jennifer Sutherland, Executive Producer at Freckle Productions said: “Freckle Productions are so proud to be part of Lowry’s festive livestream this year to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and Manchester Children's Hospital. Stick Man is a beloved family show that brings joy and warmth to families in theatres each year and we hope that it will do the same for children in hospitals in the region who are not able to come and see the show live"

Stick Man is directed by Mark Kane with original direction by Sally Cookson (A Monster Calls, Old Vic Theatre), design by Katie Sykes (Jane Eyre, National Theatre), lighting by Elanor Higgins (Private Peaceful, UK Tour) music by Benji Bower (A Monster Calls, Old Vic Theatre) and musical direction by Brian Hargreaves.

To help make the experience extra special and for everyone to feel involved, members of staff from Lowry and artists will work with play specialists at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital and Alder Hey Children's NHS Foundation Trust, plus all children will receive a specially produced theatre ticket and show programme as a memento.

Jenny Riding, Director of Learning & Engagement at Lowry said: “We’ve seen what enjoyment our livestreams have brought to children and their families spending the festive season receiving treatment in hospital, and we’re grateful to the whole team at Freckle Productions for their commitment to the event happening again in 2024 - and on an even larger scale! We’re excited to be expanding across the North West, working with the region’s two largest children’s hospitals.”

Additionally, Lowry will be supporting children and their families who are receiving treatment as outpatients of The Christie to see a show at the theatre in early January.

