The Lowry Launches Call For Performance and Visual Artists to Join Its 2022-2024 Artist Development Programme

The Lowry, Salford, is launching a callout for six independent artists or companies based in the North of England to join its 2022-24 Developed With programme.

The Lowry's Artist Development Programme, which is supported by Arts Council England and Salford City Council, is one of the most innovative and respected initiatives for creative talent in the UK.

It nurtures talent and supports artists to present ambitious and innovative work to audiences at The Lowry and at venues across the UK and internationally.

Through the programme The Lowry will be investing over £40,000 in the development of new work by Northern artists - including for the first time, a visual artist whose work will be presented in the venue's gallery, alongside 5 performance-based artists or companies.

Recent 'Developed With' work includes Snatched by Melissa Johns and Lily Levin and Igor and Moreno's immersive dance production Andante.

Antonia Beck, The Lowry's Senior Producer, Artist Development, said: "Developed With is our flagship artist development programme, offering a bespoke package of support for independent artists and companies who are committed to creating ambitious, high-quality work and developing their practise as artists and cultural leaders.

"We are excited to work with artists who are interested in exploring bold and dynamic ideas and approaches, building relationships, engaging with audiences, celebrating creativity and innovation and championing diversity and representation within their work and the wider arts sector."

The Lowry's contemporary art curator, Zoe Watson, said: "I am delighted to be working in collaboration with our Artist Development programme on Developed With, which is a key element of our commitment to support more visual artists based in the North of England. For the first time we will be offering one of our Developed With opportunities to a visual or media-based artist who will work closely with us to develop a new exhibition that will open at The Lowry as part of our EDITS programme in Autumn 2023."

The Lowry is looking for early - mid career artists who are establishing their practice and creative identity, and looking for time, space and support to now take a significant step forward in their work.

Each Developed With opportunity will include:

A commission fee of £5,000 towards the development of a new production or exhibition

£1,000 towards professional development activity

Space at The Lowry to research, develop and make work

A performance or exhibition platform at The Lowry

Producer support and mentoring from Lowry staff

An online programme of tailored professional development sessions to support and develop artistic practice, cultural leadership and thinking around Arts Council's Let's Create strategy

Access to other professional development opportunities as part of our wider Artist Development programmes

Support with marketing, audience development, profile raising and advocacy



The Lowry is committed to encouraging diversity and intersectionality in the arts and actively encourages proposals from artists from under-represented communities, including people who experience racism, identify as working class, have disabilities, are from the LGBTQ+ community, are care experienced or are discriminated against.

The deadline for applications is Monday 8th August 2022 and for more information and how to apply see HERE