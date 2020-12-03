The Legendary Scarborough Spa Orchestra to Perform New Year's Day Concert

The hugely popular New Year's Day concert from Scarborough Spa Orchestra will go ahead this year despite its usual venue, the Spa, being temporarily closed.

The Legendary Scarborough Spa Orchestra in Concert, featuring the UK's last remaining professional seaside orchestra, will take place this year in the Round at the Stephen Joseph Theatre on 1 January 2021 at 2pm and 5.30pm.

The two performances will feature a programme of Spa Orchestra favourites, including songs from the shows, light orchestral pieces, a few Viennese waltzes.

Paul Robinson, Artistic Director at the SJT, says: "We're absolutely delighted to be able to team up with our friends at Scarborough Spa to make sure this year's New Year's Day concert goes ahead.

"We think it's the first time a full orchestra, albeit a small one, has played in our Round. They will be playing to a socially distance audience, so tickets will be very limited - so early booking is advised!'

Rachel Nicholson of Scarborough Spa said "We are very grateful to the Stephen Joseph Theatre for hosting the Spa Orchestra New Year's Day concert while we are temporarily closed. I am sure everyone will enjoy their performance and we look forward to welcoming the audience back to the Spa as soon as it is possible to reopen."

The Scarborough Spa Orchestra will perform in the Round at the SJT on 1 January 2021 at 2pm and 5.30pm. Tickets, priced from £10, are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com.

