The Illegal Eagles return to rock Worthing's Pavilion Theatre this November!



Following continued public demand the World's Official No.1 tribute to the legendary rock band return in 2019 for more stunning vocals, tight harmonies and awesome guitar riffs! At the Pavilion Theatre on Saturday 9 November 2019 at 7:30pm.



Described as 'flawless' by The Express, The Illegal Eagles are internationally renowned for their outstanding ability to recreate the Eagles' distinctive sound with both flare and incredible authenticity.



With a band made up of incredible musicians and performers this is a night not to be missed. The amazing stage show features the very best from the legendary Eagles' catalogue including 'Hotel California', 'Desperado', 'Take It Easy', 'New Kid In Town', 'Life In The Fast Lane' and many more!



Greg Webb (vocals and guitars) playing guitar and singing since he was 8 his skills on banjo and B-bender guitar, coupled with his extraordinarily high vocal range, have helped to further complete The Illegal Eagles sound.



Tony Kiley (drums and tuned percussion) was playing rock and roll in a pub band by the age of 14. He joined the Blow Monkeys in 1983 and began an incredible journey with hit records all over the world. Tony joined The Illegal Eagles in 2017, replacing Phil Aldridge as the Rock at the back!



Christian Phillips (vocals and guitars) is a Bafta award-winning composer and producer from Swansea. Throughout his career he has been making a name for himself as a composer, singer, multi-instrumentalist, arranger and vocal arranger.



Mike Baker (vocals, piano and guitars) has for many years been writing, recording and touring with artists like Odyssee and The Foundations, and numerous theatre shows. He is currently working on his first solo album right now, whilst touring with The Illegal Eagles.



Garreth Hicklin (vocals, piano and guitars) embarked upon his musical career at a very young age, learning a range of instruments. Garreth plays electric and acoustic guitars, mandolin, piano, drums and saxophone and sings lead and backing vocals. He is, however, a 'master of all trades, jack of none'!



Trevor B Newnham (vocals and bass guitar) has enjoyed a varied career with performance and recording credits including Sir Cliff Richard, Mary Wilson's Supremes, The Foundations, Jimmy James and the Vagabonds, and Plan B.



Tickets for The Illegal Eagles are available from £23.50 and are available to purchase from the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206 206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You