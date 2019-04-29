The Houghton Weavers Keep Folk Smiling With Pyramid Show

The Houghton Weavers have been entertaining for more than 43 years with their unique blend of popular folk music, humour and audience participation.

During their time together as a group - comprising Tony Berry, Steve Millington, David Littler and Jim Berry - they have performed thousands of concerts, recorded more than 30 albums and starred in several of their own highly successful BBC radio and TV series as well as countless appearances on other programmes.

Their next outing is a tour which aims to "keep folk smiling", taking in a date at Warrington's Pyramid Arts Centre on Friday 13 December.

The Houghton Weavers guarantee a top quality show suitable for all the family, honed to perfection over four decades in the business which, combined with their individual style and professionalism, adds up to a wonderful night of entertainment.

Tickets are on sale now; visit pyramid.culturewarrington.org or call Box Office 01925 442345.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You