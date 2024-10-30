The Everyman Theatre Cheltenham Announces ALADDIN Pantomime Cast

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham, has announced the cast of Gloucestershire's biggest pantomime, Aladdin. The theatre's 2024 pantomime is set to open on Friday 29th November and run until Sunday 12th January 2025.

The family festive favourite promises a magical adventure filled with laughter, audience participation and dazzling performances from a stellar cast.

Gloucestershire's beloved clown, Tweedy, returns to the Everyman pantomime as the hilarious Tweedy Twankey. After a year of touring with his solo show Tweedy's Massive Circus, the local icon is back to delight audiences with his signature comedy and mischief.

Also returning is Kevin Brewis, in the dame role of Widow Twankey. A favourite with Cheltenham audiences, Brewis has starred in four previous pantomimes, including Jack and the Beanstalk and Dick Whittington. He is also fresh off the stage from performing in Hello Dolly! at the London Palladium alongside Imelda Staunton, and the UK & Ireland tour of 42nd Street.

The villainous role of Abanazar will be played by the talented Miles Western (Priscilla Queen of the Desert, The Phantom of the Opera) Western is no stranger to pantomime, having taken on the role of Abanazar in theatres around the UK five times previously, including at The Everyman Theatre. Joining him is Jessica Martin (Doctor Who, Spitting Image), returning after her fantastic turn as Demon Vanity in last year's Mother Goose. This year, she'll play the Spirit of the Ring.

In the title role of Aladdin is Luke Suri, known for his portrayal of Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys in London's West End. Samira Mighty (Love Island, Dreamgirls) will take on the role of Princess Jasmine, bringing her stage and television experience to the Everyman.

Aladdin has been written, choreographed, and directed by the dynamic duo Samuel Holmes and Nick Winston, who have entertained Gloucestershire audiences for six years with their playful takes on pantomime classics. Holmes will also play the Genie of the Lamp via video screen, adding another layer of magic to the production.

Ensemble members include Joshua Clayton, Leela Kapil, Marina Lawrence-Mahrra, Hollie-Ann Lowe, Tina Skrzypiec and Edward Turner.

The show's Production Team includes award-winning Costume Designer Ryan Dawson Laight, Set and Lighting Designer Andrew Exeter, Musical Director Alex Bellamy, and Sound Designer Ben Harrison. With stunning sets, fabulous costumes, and a hit list of sensational songs and dance numbers, Aladdin promises to be the biggest and best pantomime yet.

Mark Goucher, CEO of the Everyman Theatre, shared his excitement for this year's production, "We're thrilled to welcome such a talented cast to Cheltenham for what is sure to be a truly magical pantomime season. With Tweedy, Kevin Brewis, and the return of fan favourites like Jessica Martin and Miles Western, this is a show not to be missed!"

This year's pantomime will be supporting Cheltenham Open Door, a local charity that provides services for vulnerable and disadvantaged people. As always, the Everyman Theatre is proud to give back to the local community during the festive season.

Rehearsals for Aladdin begin on 11th November, when the full cast and creative team will come together in Cheltenham.

With a magic lamp, a flying carpet, and heaps of festive fun, Aladdin is set to be the must-see pantomime in Gloucestershire. Secure your tickets now for a magical adventure at the Everyman Theatre!

Tickets are selling fast and are available from https://www.everymantheatre.org.uk/shows/aladdin/ or by calling the Box Office on 01242 572 573.

